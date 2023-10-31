Could they BE any closer? As the world mourns the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, ET is looking back at the legendary actor and comedian's bond with his co-stars from the beloved sitcom.

Perry played goofball Chandler Bing on the series for all 10 seasons alongside Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, Courteney Cox's Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffet, David Schwimmer's Ross Geller, and Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani.

Back in 2021, the Friends cast reunited for an HBO reunion special and ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Perry, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer about the reunion.

"We've had a wonderful couple of days. It's been very nostalgic and really just heartwarming," Perry told ET of the reunion at the time.

But it was the outtakes from the three male pals that proved to be the most endearing moment.

While Schwimmer was answering an interview question, Perry was spotted motioning to someone off camera to be quiet. Not realizing he was in the frame, Perry later cracked up asking, "Are you in a three-shot seeing me do that? I look crazy. I look like a crazy person."

LeBlanc and Schwimmer both had no problem teasing their pal as Schwimmer insisted he too would be motioning off camera in the middle of Perry talking.

And as LeBlanc was asked a question, Perry and Schwimmer both flung their arms into the air, cracking up everyone on set.

Perry tragically died on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles, California, from an apparent drowning. Reports indicate the late actor was found in his hot tub. He was 54.

The Friends cast released a joint statement on Monday, remembering their friend and co-star.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

From 1994 to 2004, Friends received a total of 62 Emmy nominations, including the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002. Perry was also nominated in 2002 in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside LeBlanc. Both lost out to Ray Romano for Everybody Loves Raymond. Schwimmer was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category in 1995, while Aniston and Kudrow picked up nominations throughout the show, each winning once during its 10-year run.

In 2021, the cast came together for Friends: The Reunion on Max -- formerly known as HBO Max -- after more than a decade of fans begging the six to get back together for one more go-around.

