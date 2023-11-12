See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Post Eras Show Kiss

Karma is a post-show kiss from your boyfriend!

On Saturday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a romantic off-stage moment, following her Eras Tour concert at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proudly watched as the GRAMMY-winning songstress performed for a little over three hours. After the show, no. 87, was side stage and ready to greet Swift as she wrapped her set.

Getty

In videos captured by concert goers, the "Midnights" singer finishes her set and runs off stage and directly into the arms of her man where they kiss, as he spins her around, before they walk backstage.

Getty

Swift, 33, and the 34-year-old Super Bowl champion's moment came after the singer gave him a special shout out during the show.

During "Karma" Swift switched up the lyrics to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Immediately after Swift sang that line, the entire crowd went absolutely wild. Kelce was intently listening before she sang that line, and when she switched the lyrics the Kansas City Chiefs star was beside himself. So much so he covered his face in disbelief and excitement. And when Swift sang that lyric her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift (wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard), tapped Kelce's shoulder as if saying "Did you hear that?!?"

Swift an Kelce's love story has has been playing out in Argentina since Friday. The "Blank Space" singer and the New Heights host were spotted holding hands as they enjoyed dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. As the couple made their entrance, patrons of the restaurant cheered and clapped.

The duo will have to do their separate ways, as Kelce is set to report back to Kansas City for practice on Monday -- signaling the end of his bye week -- while Swift continues the South American leg of her tour.

A source recently told ET that the couple -- who have been dating since August -- "bring out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source said. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

For more on Taylor and Travis' love story, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: