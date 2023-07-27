See Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as the Von Erichs in 'The Iron Claw'
Prepare to see Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in a totally new light in their upcoming A24 film, The Iron Claw.
The film, from writer-director Sean Durkin, is based on the real-life story of the Von Erich family, a pro wrestling dynasty in the 1980s that found triumph and tragedy both in and out of the ring.
Led by patriarch and coach Fritz Von Erich (played in the film by Mindhunter star Holt McCallany), the Von Erich brothers spent the majority of their careers in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), where they won multiple individual and tag team titles.
However, the brothers' untimely fates (five of Fritz's six sons would precede him in death) led many wrestling fans to mythologize the idea of the "Von Erich curse."
A24 shared a new photo of the cast on Thursday, showing Efron as Kevin Von Erich, White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich.
Efron shared his own first look at himself as "The Golden Warrior" last November, posting an action shot from the ring to his Instagram account.
"First Look at my latest project The Iron Claw! Can’t wait to show you more…let’s go," he captioned the impressive pic.
The film also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Brady Pierce, Aaron Dean Eisenberg, Kevin Anton, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Ryan Nemeth.
The Iron Claw is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22.
