These families may be seeking a sister wife -- but they don't need to look very far for drama.

As evidenced by the cold open for the upcoming new season of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife, exclusively shared with ET, viewers are in for a rollercoaster slate of new episodes featuring five polygamous families, including three that are new to the show.

Fans will meet the Ryan family from Texas, consisting of Becky and Justin, who have been married for 26 years. While their current girlfriend is having trouble committing to their lifestyle, Becky and Justin meet Yary, who is a match for Justin -- but perhaps not exactly for polygamy.

There's also the Salahuddin family from Pennsylvania and the Sherwood family from Massachusetts. The latter includes husband and wife Shane and Ashley, who are expecting their second child. While Ashley finds a potential sister wife, she's not so interested in meeting Shane.

Meanwhile, the Merrifields from Colorado are back after fiancée Roberta decided not to come to the United States. Now, they're courting another Brazilian woman named Nathalia, though Dannielle is not entirely sold.

TLC

TLC

TLC

TLC

TLC

As for the Davis family, they have a new baby, a new home, and a new 12-foot bed in their "Boom Boom Room." But is Danielle down to welcome another woman into the fold? As Nick Davis says in the open, "There are far more people who can't do this than there are who can."

To find out how everything unfolds, fans can tune in to Seeking Sister Wife when it returns on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. In the meantime, check out some of the drama unfolding in the teaser above!

RELATED CONTENT: