Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne Get Stunning Matching Rose Tattoos

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got matching tattoos.
The friends and upcoming Only Murders in the Building co-stars got the same watercolor rose tattoo. Tattoo artist Bang Bang first shared Gomez's stunning ink, which he drew on her back.
"Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful🖤," he wrote on Tuesday, alongside a photo of the art. The following day, Bang Bang revealed that he also tattooed the same watercolor rose on the 29-year-old model.
"Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤," the tattoo artist shared. "fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever 🙊."
Gomez has gone to Bang Bang for her past ink, including a small cross on her collarbone which she got in April. The owner of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City told ET at the time that he has done about eight to 10 tattoos for Gomez over the years that are "hidden throughout her body." Among those include her "rare" neck tattoo and a back tattoo with an Arabic phrase.
Gomez and Delevingne, meanwhile, will be co-starring in the second season of Hulu's dramedy also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. Earlier this month, ET confirmed that the model was cast as a series regular and will take on the role of Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.
As for tattoos, this isn't Delevingne's first matching one. Back in August, she and Kaia Gerber got similar tattoos. Gerber showed off the ink in a birthday tribute to the Carnival Row star, which showed their feet with the word "solemate" tattooed on their inner soles.
See more in the video below.
