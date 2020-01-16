Selena Gomez Gets 'Rare' Neck Tattoo: 'Did It Again'

Selena Gomez has added some new ink to her collection.

Early Thursday morning the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a pic and a video of her new neck tattoo. Gomez got the ink, which simply reads "Rare," in honor of her new album of the same name.

In the video, which was taken at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York shortly after she got inked, Gomez sports a tie dye sweatshirt as someone circles her to get a look of her tattoo from every angle.

"Did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 rare," she captioned the post.

Getting album titles tattooed is nothing new for celebs. In fact, Hailey Bieber shocked fans when she got a neck tattoo that read "Lover," the name of Taylor Swift's latest album, amid her husband, Justin Bieber's, feud with the 30-year-old singer.

Gomez's new ink comes less than a week after Rare, her first album since 2015's Revival, debuted. When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Gomez at the premiere of her latest flick, Dolittle, the "Lose You To Love Me Singer" opened up about "Dance Again," one of her favorite tracks on the album.

"It makes me feel good," she said of the track. "That song makes me feel like I got my step back, and I feel like alright, I'm back in the game a bit,” she explains, adding that "the whole objective of the album is self-love and acceptance."

That theme of the album is clearly evident in all of its lyrics, something that was very important to Gomez.

"I wanted to make something that was transparent yet really classy and very real to me," she said. "I guess this was the right time and I felt it, so it's crazy."

