Selena Gomez made her return to the AMAs stage on Sunday night, and she got some new ink to celebrate!

After opening the 2019 American Music Awards with a heartfelt and show-stopping performance of her two new hits -- "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" -- the singer took to Instagram to show off some more of her "AMAs day," including a look at a new tattoo on her upper thigh.

The ink is a black-line rendering of two hands clasped in prayer, with rosary beads draped off and cascading down her leg. Gomez tagged Bang Bang Tattoo in the photo, crediting the artist of her new piece.

Fans were quick to point out that Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, also has a "prayer hands" tattoo on the same leg, though the religious symbol is a fairly common choice of ink.

The 27-year-old brunette beauty had a major night at the AMAs, returning to the awards show stage to debut her new songs with a performance that had friends Taylor Swift and Halsey celebrating in the audience.

SELENA‘S TRANSITION FROM LYTLM TO LAHN WAS SO GOOD AND TAYLOR & HALSEY’S REACTION IS JUST THE SWEETEST #AMAs#SelenaOnAMAspic.twitter.com/WG8Z9gAYAo — 𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@BackToTaylena) November 25, 2019

She also slayed the red carpet in a chartreuse Versace mini dress that landed her on ET's best-dressed list.

Gomez recently announced the release date of her upcoming album, which will drop on Jan. 10. Her last album, Revival, was released back in 2015.

