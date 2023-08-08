Selena Gomez Dances With Sister Gracie at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show in Los Angeles
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 11: Whitney Tearfully Mourns M…
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
Why Wayne Brady’s Decided to Publicly Come Out as Pansexual
True Thompson and Psalm West Wearing Casts After Getting Hurt
Riley Keough Reveals Daughter’s Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Elvis!
Sandra Bullock Explains Why She's Walking Away From Movies... Fo…
Riley Keough Opens Up About Relationship With Priscilla Presley …
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
'The Bachelorette': Charity's Stunned After Xavier Admits His Pa…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Ethan Slater Files for Divorce One Week After Ariana Grande Roma…
Tory Lanez Awaits Sentencing for Injuring Megan Thee Stallion
Kaley Cuoco Teases 'Surprises' in Store for Tom Pelphrey's First…
Selena Gomez is showing her bestie Taylor Swift some love, and spending quality time with her little sister, Gracie. The Only Murders in the Building star came out to SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, where Swift was performing yet again on her Eras Tour.
Gomez, 31, took some snapshots of herself and her friends at the concert, in which she can be seen rocking some of Swift's Eras Tour merch, including a black and white hoodie.
The actress and singer seemed to be having a great time as she smiled and swayed at the music while hugging her sister, Gracie, who was overwhelmed with emotion as they sang together while surrounded by a sold-out stadium of superfans.
Fans in the stadium -- and the official Eras Tour twitter account itself -- took to social media to share snapshots and videos of Gomez living it up while enjoying the show.
Gomez was among a slew of celebs who came out to Tuesday's show. Additional celebs in the audience included Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.
Since began her 6-night Eras Tour run in Los Angeles last Thursday, she's been getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans at every concert so far.
Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as she recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.
ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.
TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.
Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cameron Diaz Dances to Taylor Swift With Tiffany Haddish in Rare Appearance at Concert
Taylor Swift's L.A. Tour Run, Night 4: Every Star Who's Been So Far
Taylor Swift Pens Sweet Personal Note for Alicia Keys' Son Genesis
Channing Tatum Embraces 'Daddy' Era and Dances at Taylor Swift Concert
Related Gallery