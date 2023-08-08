Selena Gomez is showing her bestie Taylor Swift some love, and spending quality time with her little sister, Gracie. The Only Murders in the Building star came out to SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, where Swift was performing yet again on her Eras Tour.

Gomez, 31, took some snapshots of herself and her friends at the concert, in which she can be seen rocking some of Swift's Eras Tour merch, including a black and white hoodie.

The actress and singer seemed to be having a great time as she smiled and swayed at the music while hugging her sister, Gracie, who was overwhelmed with emotion as they sang together while surrounded by a sold-out stadium of superfans.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Fans in the stadium -- and the official Eras Tour twitter account itself -- took to social media to share snapshots and videos of Gomez living it up while enjoying the show.

🚨| Selena Gomez having the time of her life dancing to “22” at tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’! #TSTheErasTour#LATSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/srrNORWdmg — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 9, 2023

Selena Gomez dancing to Lover with her sister Gracie at The Era’s Tour 🩷 pic.twitter.com/PNGSz4GJDF — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) August 9, 2023

Selena Gomez spotted at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/1MDdjWHcJn — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

Selena Gomez holding her little sister during lover 💖😭#LATStheerastour



pic.twitter.com/5f7MWiEmsj — ❥ Taylor’s Kingdom ❥ (@SwiftsKingdomTV) August 9, 2023

Gomez was among a slew of celebs who came out to Tuesday's show. Additional celebs in the audience included Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.

Since began her 6-night Eras Tour run in Los Angeles last Thursday, she's been getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans at every concert so far.

Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as she recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.

ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.

TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.

Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

