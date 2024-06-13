Benny Blanco's one happy man. His girlfriend, Selena Gomez, is back in town.

The 36-year-old music producer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a snap of Gomez resting her head on what appeared to be the foot of the bed. You can only see her head peeking out in the frame and her hair's in a bun. Blanco didn't need many words to express the sentiment.

"She's back," he simply wrote over the pic.

The Only Murders in the Building star has kept a busy schedule as of late. She recently attended the Emilia Perez premiere at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Gomez, along with Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz and Edger Ramirez, stars in the Jacques Audiard-directed musical crime comedy.

Gomez was also recently spotted in New York City, where, as per usual, she drew a large crowd.

Benny Blanco celebrates Selena Gomez being back in town. - Benny Blanco / Instagram

While she was out and about, Blanco made headlines when he shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that he sees marriage and kids in the couple's future.

"She's truly my best friend. We laugh all f**king day. She inspires me," Blanco told host Howard Stern. "When I look at her, I do say, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

"I'm predicting marriage," Stern said of the romance.

Selena Gomez at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. - Getty

"You and me both," Blanco said, looking serious.

Gomez's response to the baby and marriage talk? She's not mad about it, though she did play it coy.

"He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it," Gomez said inside the latest edition of Time magazine.

Gomez, 31, also told the magazine that she had planned to adopt a baby before her romance with Blanco, which is now about a year strong.

Selena Gomez draws a crowd during her recent visit to New York City. - Getty

"Then I came up with my plan," she added. "Which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

Last month, a source told ET that the pair are "doing great" and added that "they challenge each other in a healthy way and encourage one another to be better people."

"Benny thinks Selena is so amazing," the source added, while Gomez "loves that Benny wants the best for people and is protective of her."

