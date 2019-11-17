Selena Gomez is bringing shimmering autumn colors to the red carpet.

The songstress rocked a full-length, long-sleeved, semi-metallic burnt orange dress at this year's ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Gomez served fall vibes with her pumpkin-spice colored dress, that evoked all the best memories of the autumnal months -- including vibrant sunsets and freshly fallen leaves.

The 27-year-old singer paired the velvet copper ensemble with a pair of black platform heels and a deep crimson lip color that truly brought her fiery look together.

Gomez was one of the presenters at the night's gala event, alongside Regina Hall and Bob Balaban. The star-studded event also honored Don Cheadle and featured a special musical performance from Chrissy Metz.

Gomez, however, was on hand to present the Bill of Rights Award to Justin Tranter -- a songwriter who co-wrote many of the singer's big hits including "Bad Liar," "Revival," "Hands to Myself," and her two latest singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now."

Gomez previously hit up a red carpet last week when she donned a decidedly icier ensemble for the Hollywood premiere of Frozen 2, where she was joined by her adorable little sister, Gracie Teefey.

The sisters rocked matching Arendelle-inspired numbers that featured flowing white and blue floral dresses underneath blue-grey capes with feathers and sequins. Check out the video below for a look at the pair's super cute red carpet regalia.

