Selma Blair Shares What It's Like to Put on Makeup While Battling MS

Selma Blair is navigating her multiple sclerosis diagnosis with her humor fully intact.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her unconventional method for applying makeup since being diagnosed with MS last August and suffering a loss of her motor skills.

“My fine motor skills aren’t, like, fine at this moment so I just want to say I’m gonna probably give a makeup tutorial never," she quipped on her Instagram Story. "But if I do then you know I’m just really trying to have fun, cause I notice I put my makeup on in the morning and all day people are rubbing my face -- friends -- and I say, 'Whatcha doin’'? And they’re like, 'Just a little makeup.' And then my manager just said maybe I better not do this."

Blair took her tutorial off of her Story and put it in a regular Instagram post to offer up her "solution to applying makeup with a lack of fine motor skills. #laugh and feel free to reapply my makeup. #makeuptutorial #real."

In the clip, the actress, holding up a large makeup brush, said, "People. Brush. Big. Bronzer," before jokingly swirling the tool all over her face while laughing. Blair concluded the video with giggles, declaring, "There! Done. Stop. Bye!"

Blair's lighthearted video garnered praise from her celeb friends, with Debra Messing saying she is "so funny" and Kris Jenner calling her "a ROCKSTAR."

Additionally, Freddie Prinze Jr. dubbed her "a pro," while Brooke Shields questioned Blair's need for makeup in the first place. "You are so beautiful you don't need make[up], but I agree with [you], a big brush always," Shields wrote.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Blair's post comes just over a month after she told Vanity Fair that she'd like to make an accessible clothing line for people who suffer from similar struggles.

"I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone, not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing, but for those who want comfort, too," she told the outlet, after calling getting dressed "a s**t show."

"It can still be chic," she added of accessible clothing options. "You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style."

Siriano seemed to be on board with Blair's idea, telling ET last month that he and the Cruel Intentions actress are actively talking about the possibilities.

"Selma and I have been good friends forever. We were talking about it over dinner… It was really nice," Siriano said. "I was like, ‘I think it is something that’s kind of missing.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, maybe we should do something one day.'"

Watch the video below for more on Blair.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christian Siriano Is Talking to Selma Blair About Making Adaptable Clothes After Her MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Selma Blair Hopes to Create 'Adaptive' & 'Chic' Clothing Line for People With Disabilities After MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair Emotionally Recalls Encountering Her First MS Symptoms in Throwback Post

Related Gallery