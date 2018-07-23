Serena Williams Wanted Italian Food So Alexis Ohanian Took Her to Italy and We’re Dead

Serena Williams made it to the finals at Wimbledon, but if there was some sort of best husband contest, Alexis Ohanian would certainly win!

The Reddit co-founder inspired some serious romance goals over the weekend when he flew his pro athlete wife to Italy – all because she was in the mood for some Italian food.

Ohanian took to Instagram to share some sweet shots of Williams, 36, writing: “She wanted Italian for dinner so…”

In one photo, the 35-year-old tech guru is grinning at his wife as she downs a glass of wine in Venice, Italy. Ohanian also shared a pic of Williams walking around the floating city, writing: “Last night was a blur.”

On Sunday, Ohanian was at it again, posting a beautiful shot of the city, writing: “Venezia made a great first impression on the family. We’ll certainly be back. But there’s work to be done…”

Williams also shared a video from her recent trip abroad. “Loving family time in beautiful Italy," she gushed on Instagram. What an insane room I stayed in. I got to look at stars from my bed at night!! This week has been a dream!”

Italy holds a special place for the couple. Ohanian popped the question to Williams on a romantic trip to Rome in 2016.

The pro tennis player is fresh off a triumphant return to Wimbledon earlier this month, and her pal, Meghan Markle, was there to cheer her on in the finals. Here's a look at their "wonderful friendship":

