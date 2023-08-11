Just seven months after confirming the death of her mother, Shanna Moakler is now mourning the loss of her father.

The former Miss USA took to Instagram on Friday to share that her father, Dr. John W. Moakler III, has died. It's unclear when he died, and Shanna did not disclose the cause of death. The 48-year-old former beauty queen paid tribute to her father with a carousel of photos, including one showing Shanna in a wedding dress.

"It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," said Shanna, who in January confirmed to People that her mother, Gail, died at 77. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him. My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for."

John was a longtime dentist. He celebrated his 55th year as a dentist back in December 2017.

Shanna Moakler / Instagram

"I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me," Shanna's caption continued. "The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed."

Back in April 2021, a source close to Shanna disclosed to People that her father suffered a stroke while battling COVID-19. That same source said "doctors have told them he will never walk again." Shanna, understandably so, was "distraught."

Shanna has two older brothers -- John W. Moakler IV and Kirk Moakler. Her older sister, Michelle, died in 2012 from lung cancer.

