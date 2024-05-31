Following some contentious comments, it seems Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker are putting all the small things aside for the sake of their kids.

In a new interview on Jeff Lewis Live, Moakler -- who shares two kids with the Blink-182 drummer -- explained what her relationship with Barker is like now amid his new marriage to Kourtney Kardashian.

As she said, they communicate via text about matters involving their son, Landon Barker, 20, and daughter, Alabama Barker, 18, but "don't really" have a friendship. Barker has also been credited for serving as a "father figure" to Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya, and appears to still be involved in the 25-year-old's life.

"The one thing we’ve always agreed on is our kids and the best interest of our children," Moakler said.

Despite their personal differences, it seems things are cordial between Moakler and Barker nowadays as she said they exchanged texts for Mother's Day and when Barker's son, Rocky, with Kardashian was born.

"I'm happy for him. I think, you know, he's in a good place... The kids love the new baby, Rocky," Moakler said. "My daughter's obsessed with him and sends cute pictures."

The former Miss USA also addressed her comments earlier this year when she claimed there was "some parental alienation" when Barker started dating the longtime reality star.

"Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad. 'I'm the best parent. I'm the this.' And I'm like, 'Bro, you win. You're the winner here. You have all the money. You have all the this. You're the winner!'" she said on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast. "But I think when the Kardashians first came around, [my kids] were enamored, just as like young kids would be enamored by them... I think there's a lot of glitter and fame. They watched them on TV and now their dad's dating one and they're going to be on the show. I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do."

As she said at the time, "My house isn't a mansion like Travis. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for kids to drive around."

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler appear at a Blink 182 Memorabilia Unveiling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in 2004. - Denise Truscello/WireImage

Echoing past comments, Moakler told Jeff Lewis that she gave up on competing with Barker "a long time ago."

"My ex is a very powerful, famous person," she said. "It's kind of hard to compete on that level."

However, Moakler made it clear that she has no qualms about opinions of her as a mom.

"When it comes to me as a a mother, I don’t give five f**ks what anyone says or thinks," she said. "I only care about my children -- my relationship with my children."

