Shannen Doherty Says She Is Banking Blood While Preparing for Upcoming Surgery

Shannen Doherty is preparing for an upcoming surgery.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself banking blood for an upcoming procedure. Doherty, who announced her breast cancer was in remission last year, did not share the nature of the surgery.

"My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery. Mars P was patient with me and didn’t even roll his eyes at my anxiety over the needle size. He was patient, kind and really good," Doherty wrote. "As I sat there banking blood for myself, I asked him about some of the people also donating... especially the ones with TVs."

"So two of them come every 2 weeks and donate platelets which takes 2 hours. Another girl comes as often as allowed to donate blood. To say I’m moved by the generosity of people is an understatement," she continued. "I’m vowing that as long as I’m cleared in the future, I will start donating. Thank you to those selfless humans that donate. Thank you to Mars and all at the clinic in Woodland Hills for your smiles and hard work. Thank you to the @americanredcross #humbledagain."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015 and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy as well as a single mastectomy. Last month, she revealed on Instagram that a post-cancer tumor scan came back "elevated."

"I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life," she wrote. "It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher."

"As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine," Doherty added. "Btw, the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D... need more of that too."

