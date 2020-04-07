Sharna Burgess' dreams of starring on The Bachelorette Australia have been put on hold.

While chatting with ET via Zoom on Monday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro revealed that the Australian adaptation of the American dating series of the same name has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bachelorette has been postponed, 100 percent. We've had to, for safety reasons. I mean, you just can't take that risk," Burgess, 34, told ET's Katie Krause. "All of the other exciting opportunities that may have been possible [for me] have now been put on hold until further notice."

Burgess said, however, that she would still be down to do the show if the opportunity were to present itself to her again.

"It's still a conversation," she confirmed. "I never gave them a yes or no, but I was certainly leaning more towards the 'yes' side of it and then all of this happened."

"I'm not magically meeting my life partner whilst locked up in my house on my own," she joked. "If it comes back around again and I'm still single and it's still an opportunity then yeah, probably."

ET has reached out to Network 10 for comment.

While speaking with ET back in November, Burgess revealed that she had been having "conversations" about potentially being the Bachelorette.

"This is a conversation that keeps coming back to me. I am absolutely looking for love. I am ready for love. I am getting more and more open to being the Bachelorette," she explained. "I just got back from Australia and it became a pretty hot topic over there on whether I could be the next Bachelorette in Australia, so that's an interesting thought for me. I'm excited by it! I would maybe do it here, I don't know. It's up in the air, but I'm definitely looking for love."

Burgess added at the time that she already had an idea of what type of guy she'd be looking for on the show.

"Someone who already has gone through their own journey to themselves and their career and is ready to build something with someone else now," she shared. "And just love and support each other, honestly. I just wanna share life and memories and moments."

If Burgess were to officially take on the role in the future, she would have plenty of friends to lean on for support throughout the new journey, including the former Bachelorette of the U.S. version, Hannah Brown. She gave the red-headed beauty some solid advice during a break from rehearsals for season 28 of DWTS.

"If the opportunity comes to you, that doesn't come to everybody. I think even I would say yeah, I think you should do it," Brown, who won the mirrorball trophy with pro partner Alan Bersten, told ET last November. "And Sharna, you'll be great! You gotta get those boys in check. That's what you have to be able to do."

"There has been success in the franchise, and I think if that's the way you're supposed to find your person, you'll find it, so why not?" she continued. "So, yeah. Go for it, Sharna!"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

