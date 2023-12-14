Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Welcome Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East have added another member to their brood! The couple took to their FamilyMade newsletter on Thursday to announce the arrival of their third child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to Drew, 4, and Jett, 2.

In an accompanying interview, Johnson revealed that the baby was born via scheduled C-section on Dec. 12.

"Drew and Jett were both big babies so my OB recommended we schedule a C-section if we got close to 40 weeks. We also didn't want to risk the baby getting stuck in my pelvis again, like what happened with Drew," Johnson said. "I've had two C-sections before so I knew what to expect. It's definitely a major surgery and wild to think about doing it a third time but there was something comforting about walking in and knowing what to expect."

Following the birth, Johnson said she's "feeling good," before clarifying, "as good as one can feel after giving birth."

"Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!" she said. "Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in."

"The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time. It really never gets old," Johnson added. "You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it's incredible. Being a mom is truly my favorite thing."

The couple, who announced their baby on the way in July, waited until birth to find out their third baby's sex, which they said was "forever the best decision."

"We did the surprise gender reveal when Drew was born too and knew we wanted to do it again," she said. "There's just something so special about finding out the gender and getting to name your baby right there on the spot when they're born."

As for how Baby East's big siblings reacted to his or her arrival, Johnson said, "seeing them meet their newest sibling was the sweetest thing EVER."

"They've been so gentle with the baby and I know they're glad the wait is over, especially Drew," she said. "I can't wait to see the three of them grow up together."

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the baby's sex and name, but Johnson promised, "We are going to soak in the first few days as a family and then we'll be getting that birth vlog up, sharing the name and gender and lots of pics so make sure to check our social media in the coming days/weeks!"

