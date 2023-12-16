First came news of the birth. Now come the first pictures.

Shawn Johnson took to Instagram on Friday to share a carousel of black and white photos of baby No. 3. The four-time Olympic medalist has not disclosed the baby's name or sex, but it appears she may have dropped a bear-y adorable clue in her caption, which, of course, included a bear emoji in quotes along with the baby's date of birth.

It's quite possible Shawn may have given birth to a baby boy if the bear emoji is to suggest the baby's name is Bear or Teddy. In any event, the photos are just supes adorbs.

The launch image shows the baby staring right at the camera while being held and wrapped in a blankie. The second photo shows Shawn and Andrew East's two kids -- Drew, 4, and Jet, 2 -- getting cozy with the new bundle of joy, and the third photo shows Andrew holding the baby as they rub noses.

While she's yet to reveal the baby's name, it seems (keyword, seems) Shawn shared that the baby is a boy. Over on her Instagram Story, Shawn shared photos of the baby bundled in a brown blanket and brown beanie. Another snap shows the baby resting on mama's arms. The big hint? Two blue heart emojis are slapped at the bottom of that snap.

Shawn Johnson / Instagram

Shawn Johnson / Instagram

It was on Thursday when Shawn revealed that baby No. 3 was born via scheduled C-section on Dec. 12.

"Drew and Jett were both big babies so my OB recommended we schedule a C-section if we got close to 40 weeks. We also didn't want to risk the baby getting stuck in my pelvis again, like what happened with Drew," Johnson said. "I've had two C-sections before so I knew what to expect. It's definitely a major surgery and wild to think about doing it a third time but there was something comforting about walking in and knowing what to expect."

Following the birth, Johnson said she's "feeling good," before clarifying, "as good as one can feel after giving birth."

No word yet on when baby No. 3 will take to the skies with daddy the pilot.

