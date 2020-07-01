Shoebacca Sale: Deals on Puma, Keds, Steve Madden and More

Shopping

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
The Shoebacca sale is on! The footwear retailer is currently offering Lugz up to 40% off through July 2 and select polo shirts for $9.95, including Asics and Adidas.

You’ll also get 55% off select Men's Puma, 52% off select Women's Adidas and 75% off select Women's Page & Tuttle Colorblock Jacket with the Flash Deal on July 1.

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. Select sneakers are staring at $20 including Asics, Puma, Birkenstock, Cole Haan, and more. The lineup of sale styles include running shoes, trendy sneakers, sandals and more.

Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

Double Decker Suede by Keds at 36% Off

Double Decker Suede
Keds
Keds Double Decker Suede
Shoebacca
Double Decker Suede
Keds

A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom.

REGULARLY $55

Dina by Steve Madden at 22% Off

Dina
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Dina
Shoebacca
Dina
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather.

REGULARLY $59.95

Ginata by Isola at 64% Off

Ginata
Isola
Isola Ginata
Shoebacca
Ginata
Isola

Leather mules to pair with dresses or jeans.

REGULARLY $84.95

Gel-Cumulus 20 by Asics at 25% Off

Gel-Cumulus 20
Asics
Asics Gel-Cumulus 20
Shoebacca
Gel-Cumulus 20
Asics

The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance.

REGULARLY $120

Runner x Selena Gomez by Puma at 41% Off

Runner x Selena Gomez
Puma
Puma Runner x Selena Gomez
Shoebacca
Runner x Selena Gomez
Puma

These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70!

REGULARLY $120

