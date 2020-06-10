Shopping

Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 78% Off on Select Cole Haan Sneakers, Toms Sneakers and River's End Jackets

The Shoebacca sale is on! The footwear retailer is currently offering Lugz up to 40% off through July 2, select New Balance styles up to 25% off through June 28 and select Timberland styles 25% off through June 9.

You'll also get up to 78% off on select men's Cole Haan sneakers, women's Toms sneakers and men's River's End stretch jackets on June 10 with the Wednesday Flash Deal. 

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear and shop for Father's Day gifts with prices you can't ignore. Select sneakers are staring at $20 including Asics, Puma, Birkenstock, Cole Haan, and more. The lineup of sale styles include running shoes, trendy sneakers, sandals and more.

Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

 

Runner x Selena Gomez
Puma
Puma Runner x Selena Gomez
Shoebacca
Runner x Selena Gomez
Puma

These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70!

REGULARLY $120

Gel-Cumulus 20
Asics
Asics Gel-Cumulus 20
Shoebacca
Gel-Cumulus 20
Asics

The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance.

REGULARLY $120

Ginata
Isola
Isola Ginata
Shoebacca
Ginata
Isola

Leather mules to pair with dresses or jeans.

REGULARLY $84.95

Dina
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Dina
Shoebacca
Dina
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential for warm weather.

REGULARLY $59.95

Double Decker Suede
Keds
Keds Double Decker Suede
Shoebacca
Double Decker Suede
Keds

A comfy pair of slip-on shoes would make a great gift for Mom.

REGULARLY $55

