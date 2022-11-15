If you're a Bridgerton fan, you'll be delighted to hear that Ellen Mirojnick, the show's Emmy Award-winning costume designer has teamed up with jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann to create a line of fine jewelry based on the Netflix hit. The stunning jewelry collection features pieces that are said to truly "encapsulate the romantic world of Bridgerton."

The Regency-inspired collaboration kicks off Shondaland's new "Seat At The Table" initiative, where the company behind Bridgerton, will be partnering with the incredibly talented artists from their various productions to create products that are both representative of the creators’ work on their respective shows as well as the creators themselves. Extending the on screen experiences of fans, Shondaland is encouraging their extraordinary artists to create authentic consumer products based on the projects they've worked on.

Shop Bridgerton Jewelry

It's fitting for the first collaboration of the "Seat at The Table" initiative to be with Ellen Mirojnick as she was the very first creative hire for the period show — setting the stage for how Bridgerton would look and feel. It was her vision that created the vintage, regency era fashion that we now know as "Regencycore." These same themes inspired Mirojnick's jewelry collection with Monica Rich Kosann.

"Not only was it exciting to work on the collaboration for a groundbreaking show like Bridgerton, but to be able to work with Ellen Mirojnick, one of the most iconic costume designers in the industry, was an honor,” said Monica Rich Kosann. “She and I immediately bonded over our passion for vintage jewelry and brought that sensibility to life in the collection. The pieces are a direct nod to the incredible characters and vibe of the show."

At the core of the collection are a poesy ring, a charm, and a locket with gold and sterling silver pieces exclusively available online at Monica Rich Kosann. Ahead, shop designs from the Bridgerton Jewelry Collection that not only work as great gift ideas this holiday season, but are also pieces you'll want to wear nonstop.

