Shop 35 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Companies for Black Business Month

By ETonline Staff
There are only a few days left of Black Business Month -- a time to recognize the successes of Black-owned companies and to support Black entrepreneurs, but we want to support them well beyond August. To help you do the same, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies to shop. 

Many companies have navigated new ways of serving their customers due to social distancing mandates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For Black business owners, the stress of day-to-day life -- not to mention everything that comes with keeping a business afloat -- is compounded by the continued fight against police brutality, racial injustice and systemic racism that have plagued American history for centuries.

There are actionable ways to amplify Black voices and carry on the fight against racism, especially as we grow more in our awareness for Black history. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one way to support the Black community is to #ShopBlack, from Black-owned businesses

Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love.

Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. Shop from them now, if you can, and always going forward. And check back as we add more to support minority entrepreneurs and black owned small businesses. And if throw back fashions are more your style, check out our favorite Black-owned vintage shops.

Agrestal Beauty

A handcrafted, plant-based beauty line founded by Emilia Ramos, Agrestal Beauty offers all-natural skincare and body products.

Agrestal ILLUMINATE. Turmeric Clay Mask.
Agrestal
Agrestal Beauty ILLUMINATE. Turmeric Clay Mask.
Agrestal Beauty
Agrestal ILLUMINATE. Turmeric Clay Mask.
Agrestal
This soothing mask will keep any inflammation at by while also working to prevent future acne flare ups.
$18 AT AGRESTAL BEAUTY

Base Butter

This beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.

Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly
Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly
Base Butter
Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly
Base Butter's best-selling product is a lightweight moisturizer that'll give your skin unparalleled hydration, thanks to its aloe vera gel.
$21 AT BASE BUTTER

BatMe! Cosmetics

Black owned brand founded by Jayla Roxx, BatMe! Cosmetics creates bold, beautiful makeup that is "a global celebration of queer individuality and the culture since its launch in 2017," stated on the brand's website. Roxx is a television personality and producer who has been featured on Forbes as the first trans woman of color to launch a beauty brand in the U.S. 

BatMe! Cosmetics The Box O'Donuts "Too!" Eyeshadow Palette
BatMe! Cosmetics The Box O'Donuts "Too!" Eyeshadow Palette
BatMe! Cosmetics
BatMe! Cosmetics The Box O'Donuts "Too!" Eyeshadow Palette
The Box O'Donuts eyeshadow palette features 30 bold and neutral shades to use for every type of makeup look. 
$35 AT BATME! COSMETICS

Beauty by Dr. Kari

Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair. 

Beauty by Dr. K Daily Spray
Beauty by Dr. K Daily Spray
Beauty by Dr. K
Beauty by Dr. K Daily Spray
Give your curls some extra TLC with this hydrating spray, which you can use all over up to three times a day.
$25 AT BEAUTY BY DR. K

Beauty Bakerie

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades. 

Beauty Bakerie Cacao Flour Setting Powder
Beauty Bakerie Cacao Flower Setting Powder
Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie Cacao Flour Setting Powder
Find your perfect match with Beauty Bakerie's vegan and gluten-free setting powder, which will leave a seamless matte finish.
$24 AT BEAUTY BAKERIE

Black Girl Sunscreen

Owner Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen to provide sun protection for women of color. The moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen lotion dries on clear, leaving no visible or greasy residue. It's also free of oxybenzone and parabens and available in a version for kids. 

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
This daily sunscreen is hydrating enough to double as your everyday moisturizer.
$19 AT BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN

Botánika Beauty

Inspired by botánica stores, the Afro-Latinx-owned haircare line from founder Ada Rojas offers styling products for all curl types using herbs as ingredients such as sage and bay leaf. 

Botanika Beauty The Hydrator Curl Cream
Botanika Beauty The Hydrator Curl Cream
Botanika Beauty
Botanika Beauty The Hydrator Curl Cream
If you have medium to thick hair, add this into your locks to keep your curls defined and hydrated.
$12 AT BOTANIKA BEAUTY

Bread Beauty Supply

A haircare line of shampoo alternative and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
Bread Beauty Supply
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
A milky cleanser specifically created for women with type 3a to 4c curls.
$20 AT BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY

Brother Vellies

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices and their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world. 

Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal in Pillow Suede
Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal in Pillow Suede
Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal in Pillow Suede
Brother Vellies is owned by none other than Aurora James -- who has been integral to promoting Black-owned businesses in every category.
$285 AT BROTHER VELLIES

Briogeo

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes. 

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Complete Strength + Repair Value Set
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Complete Strength + Repair Value Set
Briogeo
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Complete Strength + Repair Value Set
Ready to repair your dry ends? Get this complete set from Briogeo, which has been a must-have haircare brand for beauty lovers everywhere.
$119 AT BRIOGEO

Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Twin sisters, designers and DJ duo Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals. 

Coco and Breezy Eyewear Zen-103
Coco and Breezy Eyewear Zen-103
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Coco and Breezy Eyewear Zen-103
Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect option.
$285 AT COCO AND BREEZY EYEWEAR

Ecoslay

Adria Marshall's Ecoslay homemade hair products are created in her kitchen, using natural, eco-friendly ingredients for cleansers, conditioners, stylers and treatment oils for curly hair. 

Ecoslay Moonshine
Ecoslay Moonshine
Ecoslay
Ecoslay Moonshine
This jojoba oil-based serum can be used for both your hair and your body, giving you ultimate hydration from head to toe.
$16 AT ECOSLAY (REGULARLY $18)

Epara Skincare

This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients. 

Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum
Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum
Epara Skincare
Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum
At $252, this beauty product is most definitely an investment. However, it'll be you'll find that it evens out hyperpigmentation, boosts hydration, and smooths the overall look of your skin. In other words, it's worth it.
$252 AT EPARA SKINCARE

Glam Body

Owned by publicist and TV producer Danika Berry, Glam Body offers all-natural coffee body scrubs filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that alleviate dry, patchy skin and hyperpigmentation for a soft, smooth, glowing result. 

Glam Body Coconut Body Scrub for Dry Skin
Glam Body Coconut Body Scrub for Dry Skin
Glam Body
Glam Body Coconut Body Scrub for Dry Skin
Buff away any dry skin with this body scrub, which includes coffee, coconut oil, almond oil, coconut flakes, and more. You'll be left with smooth, sweet-smelling skin.
$18 AT GLAM BODY

Golde

Indie wellness brand born in Brooklyn, Golde, co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, is all about superfood-infused health and beauty products that are natural and fun to use. Offerings include turmeric latte blends and papaya face mask.

Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask
Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask
Golde
Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask
This all-natural face mask will be one of your favorite products. With 100% pure, edible superfood ingredients and natural exfoliating enzymes, you'll feel completely refreshed after using it.
$34 AT GOLDE

Harlem Candle Company 

Travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson's home brand offers luxurious, handcrafted scented candles inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, spanning from fresh, fruity scents to bold, woody fragrances. 

Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
This candle pays homage to the Harlem jazz scene of the 1920s. With top notes featuring bergamot, cinnamon, and clary sage, you'll love burning this in your home.
$45 AT HARLEM CANDLE COMPANY

House of Aama

Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic and historical references.

House of Aama Southern Girl T-Shirt
House of Aama Southern Girl T-Shirt
House of Aama
House of Aama Southern Girl T-Shirt
Embrace the history of the South's roots with this T-shirt, which features a sophisticated drawing of a Southern Black woman.
$55 AT HOUSE OF AAMA

Kim Kimble Signature Collection

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures. 

Kim Kimble Hair Polish Laminating Gel
Vanilla Bean Conditioner
Kim Kimble
Kim Kimble Hair Polish Laminating Gel
Kim Kimble's vanilla bean conditioner soothes the scalp as it nourishes strands. 
$25 AT KIM KIMBLE

KNC Beauty

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients. 

Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
KNC Beauty Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
KNC Beauty
Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
This Instagram-friendly beauty mask will leave your lips feeling plump and hydrated at a moment's notice.
$25 AT KNC BEAUTY

Pyer Moss

Haitian-American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's mens and womenswear collection and runway shows are dedicated to thought-provoking storytelling and activism. 

Pyer Moss Logo MA-1 Nylon Bomber Jacket
Pyer Moss Logo MA-1 Nylon Bomber Jacket
Pyer Moss
Pyer Moss Logo MA-1 Nylon Bomber Jacket
Brighten up your wardrobe with this eye-catching yellow bomber jacket from the CFDA Award-winning designer, Pyer Moss.
$575 AT PYER MOSS

Mateo New York

Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14 karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones. 

Mateo 5 Point Diamond Bezel Dot Necklace
Mateo 5 Point Diamond Bezel Dot Necklace
Mateo
Mateo 5 Point Diamond Bezel Dot Necklace
Wear this minimalist diamond necklace on its own or layered with other styles at different lengths.
$450 AT MATEO

Mayvenn 

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free. 

Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Mayvenn
Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Dreaming of loose, beachy waves? This is the wig for you.
$180 AT MAYVENN

Mented Cosmetics 

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones. 

Mented Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Mented Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Mented
Mented Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Who wouldn't want a classic palette of neutral eyeshadows?
$28 AT MENTED

Nubian Skin

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan, member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear. 

Nubian Skin Naked Bra
Nubian Skin Naked Bra
Nubian Skin
Nubian Skin Naked Bra
$63 AT NUBIAN SKIN

Riot Swim

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces. 

Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Chocolate
Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Chocolate
Riot Swim
Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Chocolate
This sleek one-piece will feel like a glove on your body.
$120 AT RIOT SWIM

Roam Vintage 

This L.A. vintage online store is owned by Natasha Zoë Garrett, who handpicks treasured, one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home goods. 

Roam Vintage Odetta Blouse
Roam Vintage Odetta Blouse
Roam Vintage
Roam Vintage Odetta Blouse
Want something to look forward to wearing in the spring? This pretty top is it.
$150 AT ROAM VINTAGE

Royal Jelly Harlem

This clothing and home decor line from mother-daughter duo Teta and Maya Gorgoni celebrates the artistry, culture and traditions of Africa.

Royal Jelly Harlem Copa
Royal Jelly Harlem Copa in Yellow Notebook
Royal Jelly Harlem
Royal Jelly Harlem Copa
If you want to wear this chic piece now, style it over a thin or sheer turtleneck top and your favorite jeans.
$195 AT ROYAL JELLY HARLEM

Salone Monet 

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes. 

Salone Monet Sable Bank
Salone Monet Sable Bank
Salone Monet
Salone Monet Sable Bank
Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion.
$295 AT SALONE MONET

Sincerely, Tommy 

A boutique located in Brooklyn, Sincerely, Tommy, owned by Kai Avent-deLeon, carries emerging fashion and lifestyle brands. Sincerely, Tommy also has a hostel, cafe, coffee bar and wellness space (coming soon). You can shop the boutique via their online store. 

Isabel Bonner Maude Earrings
Isabel Bonner Maude Earrings
Sincerely, Tommy
Isabel Bonner Maude Earrings
Trust us, you'll want to wear these every single day.
$420 AT SINCERELY, TOMMY

Sunday II Sunday

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage. 

Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Sunday II Sunday
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Need to add some new life to your locks? A spritz of this will do just the trick.
$31 AT SUNDAY II SUNDAY

Telfar

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular Telfar logo shopping bags. 

Telfar Embroidered Beanie
Telfar Embroidered Beanie
Telfar
Telfar Embroidered Beanie
Keep your head warm throughout the rest of winter with this embroidered beanie from the cult-favorite brand behind the Buschwick Birkin, Telfar.
$55 AT TELFAR

Thrilling

An online fashion marketplace, founded by entrepreneur and CEO Shilla Kim-Parker, that curates a selection of unique vintage pieces from boutiques and second-hand stores across the country, featuring many BIPOC and female-owned shops.

Bianca 70's Metallic Striped Two Piece Set
70's Metallic Striped Two Piece Set
Thrilling
Bianca 70's Metallic Striped Two Piece Set
A playful two-piece set that you can dress up or keep casual. 
$158 AT THRILLING

UOMA Beauty

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins. 

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
Uoma Beauty
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
When you opt for this classic red shade, you'll get a lipstick infused with mango butter, so you don't have to deal with dry lips at any point.
$24 AT UOMA BEAUTY

Vernon François Haircare

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair. 

Vernon Francois Haircare Pure-Fro Conditioner
Vernon Francois Haircare Pure-Fro Conditioner
Vernon Francois Haircare
Vernon Francois Haircare Pure-Fro Conditioner
If you're the type of person with ultra-curly hair, this spray-on and rinse out conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft and nourished.
$18 AT VERNON FRANCOIS HAIRCARE

We Dream In Colour

From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.

We Dream in Colour Isla Earrings
We Dream in Colour Isla Earrings
We Dream in Colour
We Dream in Colour Isla Earrings
If you're still spending lots of time on Zoom calls, a pair of dazzling earrings is what you need to spice your look up for every meeting and meetup.
$60 AT WE DREAM IN COLOUR

Just in case you're looking for more Black-owned businesses to support and shop from this year, scroll down to see products from Oprah's Favorite Things of 2020 list -- which is entirely made of Black-owned brands and be sure to check out the Black-owned health and wellness businesses to know, too.

MALI + Lili Josie Cellphone Crossbody Bag With Tassel
MALI+LILI, Women's Josie Stylish Lightweight Triple Compartment Cellphone Crossbody Bag With Tassel
Amazon
MALI + Lili Josie Cellphone Crossbody Bag With Tassel
This easy, everyday crossbody bag is big enough to hold your cell phone and other essentials. Wear it for the next time you make an errand run.
$39 AT AMAZON
BYCHARI Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
BYCHARI Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Let's be honest: A personalized piece of jewelry is never a bad idea -- whether it's a gift for a friend, loved one, or for yourself.
$60 AT AMAZON
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
$168 AT AMAZON

 

