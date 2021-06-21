Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Summer is here and so is Prime Day! To celebrate the start of our favorite season and one of our favorite sales, Amazon is offering loads of discounts on athleisure and activewear with Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from this sale. This Prime Day sale is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for summer. You will definitely score a Prime Day deal on athleisure and activewear.

While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings, but there's a lot more to explore with Amazon Prime Day 2021.

You can also take advantage of exclusive Prime Day deals on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more at this year's event.

Now that Prime Day is here, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal for you from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant. There are no other shopping events until the end of the year comparable to the Prime Day discounts.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. STARTING AT $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best dupes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. $19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23) Buy Now

Hanes Women's Jersey Short Amazon Hanes Women's Jersey Short Whether you're taking road trips, flying across the country or lounging by the pool, these Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts guaranteed travel comfort. They're also an Amazon best seller. $5 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a best seller. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt Amazon Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts Amazon YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts These YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal at $8 per pair of shorts in this 3-pack. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants Amazon Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Nothing says "athleisure" quite like a hoodie and this Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie provides all the comfort you need to be effortlessly active. There's no wonder it's an Amazon #1 Best Seller. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $35 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. Of course, Lululemon leggings are super popular -- this style is garnering comparisons to Align legging and might even be one of the best Align dupes out there. We love the purple pair, but there are ten other colors to choose from. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Amazon iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. Get these fabulous pants in 22 different colors. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Oalka Women's Joggers Amazon Oalka Women's Joggers These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

