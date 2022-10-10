Fall (and the Prime Early Access Sale) is here and a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on crisp nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space during the summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season. Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs or looking for great ambience and warmth, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard.

Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits.

Keep reading to shop the best fire pits from Amazon and complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit Amazon Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends. $100 $50 Buy Now

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Amazon Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks. $140 $79 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Outland Living Firecube Amazon Outland Living Firecube This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover). $170 $110 Buy Now

