Shop Kendra Scott's Star-Spangled Sale: Save 20% on Select Jewelry

One of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless is Kendra Scott. This weekend, she's offering 20% off select jewelry for her Star-Spangled Sale from now until July 5. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too!

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

Below, ET Style's favorite pieces of Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

