Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a spring and summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, so you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

Because the options are seemingly endless, ET has put together a list of our favorite summer dress styles on Amazon right now. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found summer dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

Sleeveless Split Maxi Summer Beach Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Split Maxi Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$47$35
Floral Print Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Floral Print Cross V Neck Dress Bohemian Flowy Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Floral Print Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with ruffled cap sleeves and hem.

$40
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A-Line Dress

Make your way to the dance floor in this floral maxi with off-the-shoulder sleeves, ruched bodice and double skirt slits, perfect to wear to to spring and summer weddings. 

$38
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress

As the name suggests, this maxi is an essential part of your spring and summer wardrobe. Easily dressed up or down, you're going to want to stock up on any of the nine available colors while supplies last.

$22 AND UP
Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress

If you're searching for a strapless maxi dress, look no further than this lightweight one with trendy tiered skirt, a necessary addition to anyone's spring and summer wardrobe. 

$31 AND UP
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Casual Maxi Dress Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

$20 AND UP
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

We love the wide range of bright colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too. 

$41$30
Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress
Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress
Amazon
Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress

Level up your maxi dress game with this silky-soft georgette fabric, light enough for even the hottest summer day.

$39
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler spring nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

$53$37
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi is available in shades of brown and black, making it the perfect neutral to add to your warm weather wardrobe.

$60
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

Show off your curves in this figure-skimming tank dress from Amazon Essentials.

$27
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and trendy tiered skirt.

$41
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

$44
Crochet Lace Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Crochet Lace Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
Crochet Lace Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Add an element of texture to your maxi with this lace crocheted top, and look fabulous as you hit the beach.

$43$27
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless V-Neck Semi-Formal Maxi Evening Dress

Made from lightweight chiffon, this formal maxi dress is an excellent choice for spring and summer weddings.

$57
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Amazon
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress

This v-neck maxi will make any night feel like a special occasion with its effortless style.

$22 AND UP
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in nine pretty colors for spring.

$46 AND UP
Sexy Backless Long Dress
Sexy Backless Long Dress
Amazon
Sexy Backless Long Dress

You'll feel like the life of the party in this backless cotton maxi with wide swinging skirt. It's equal parts sexy and summery, and a total must-have.

$34 AND UP
Off Shoulder Floral Print Maxi Dress with Waist Bow Tie
Off Shoulder Ethnic Floral Print Sundress with Waist Bow Tie
Amazon
Off Shoulder Floral Print Maxi Dress with Waist Bow Tie

We love the tropical floral print of this ruffled maxi dress, a smart choice for a summer vacation, a beachside wedding or anything in between.

$33 AND UP
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets

Be your own ray of sunshine in this adorable sunflower printed maxi dress. 

$13 AND UP

