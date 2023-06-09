Shopping

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Luggage: Save up to 75% from Brands like American Tourister, Samsonite, & More

By Wesley Horvath
Amazon Luggage Deals June 2023
Getty

Summer vacation season is almost upon us and with these Amazon Deals you can travel in style on a budget. Whether you're exploring across the United States or taking off for international travel, you'll want luggage that is built for any journey. This week, Amazon has incredible luggage deals on suitcase sets and stand-alone bags from shopper-loved brands. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some great discounts before summer really gets started. 

When you think of wheeled luggage bags and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked baggage and carry-on can be stylish as well as durable.

If you need help finding carry-on luggage or a suitcase set, we've done the research so you have one less thing to worry about this summer. From expandable softside luggage bags to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more. 

Ahead of Prime Day, shop all Amazon's best luggage deals, including new arrivals on suitcases and luggage sets for your next work trip or summertime adventure. 

Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Save $90 on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.

$200$111
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.

$160$99
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for any trip. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this pink and mint green carry-on.

$140$54
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage

This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel. 

$270$180
Amazon Basics Oxford Expandable Spinner with TSA Lock
Amazon Basics Oxford Expandable Spinner Luggage Suitcase with TSA Lock
Amazon
Amazon Basics Oxford Expandable Spinner with TSA Lock

Built with durable scratch-resistant exterior, Amazon's spacious suitcase is great for air travel, road trips, or business.

$128$113

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.

$400$99
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set

The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips. 

$700$484
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95$37
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set

This American Tourister softside luggage set comes with a boarding bag, wheeled duffel bag, 21" upright rolling bag and a 25" upright rolling bag. Plus, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

$190$80
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set

This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials. 

$219$92
COOLIFE Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set
COOLIFE Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set
Amazon
COOLIFE Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set

Travel smarter with this 3 Piece Expandable Luggage set. With 360° design wheels, you will be able to maneuver through any tight space. 

$180$170
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$106
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$330$250

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

