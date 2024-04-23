Save 20% on Frontgate furniture to refresh your outdoor space for the warmer months ahead.
With Mother's Day and Memorial Day on the horizon, outdoor entertaining season is in full swing. To help you outfit your outdoor spaces, Frontgate just kicked off a massive sitewide sale on patio furniture, pool floats, decor, fire pits, umbrellas and so much more. Sunny days and warm weather call for an outdoor oasis of your own right at home.
For 72 hours only, Frontgate is offering 20% off everything, including items already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you want a comfortable chaise or two to place by the pool or a teak bar cart for hosting backyard parties, the Frontgate sale has you covered now through Thursday, April 25.
Outdoor dining, lounging, and everything in between easily comes together when you have the right furniture and accessories. But what's even better than finding the missing piece to your dream backyard is when you find it on sale. Frontgate has a huge selection of outdoor living essentials to get high-quality patio furniture and decor for less.
Below, celebrate spring and shop our favorite outdoor furniture deals from Frontgate before the sale ends.
Best Frontgate Outdoor Furniture Deals
Isola 3-pc. Loveseat Set
With a breathable open weave, this set is the perfect fit for arid and coastal climates alike. Curved and rounded seats and backs comfortably cradle you and each of your guests.
Cafe Curved Back Stacking Chairs, Set of Four
Create an elegant outdoor setting at a moment's notice with these chairs that also stack for space-saving storage.
Carlisle Chaise Lounge With Cushions
The large rubber-tipped wheels roll smoothly over any surface, making this chaise easy to move anywhere in your backyard.
Balencia Bronze Chaise Lounges, Set of Two
Sublimely contoured to support the body, the unfussy, European-inspired design of these chaises is a reminder that the true mark of quality is simplicity.
Seton 3-pc. Modular Set
Save $1,100 on this exceptionally comfortable modular outdoor set that includes one left-facing loveseat, one right-facing loveseat, and one corner chair.
Teak Bar Cart with Beverage Tub
This teak cart is the ultimate outdoor beverage center. Beautifully crafted of high-quality teak, its top panels slide open to reveal a high-quality stainless steel beverage tub and companion ice bucket.
Cafe 5-pc. Curved Back Chairs and Table Set
Featuring full-scale comfort you can fold, stack, and store, the Cafe Table and Chairs set up instantly for guests. The set includes four curved back chairs and a 41" round folding table.
