Today is Juneteenth — which makes today (as well as every other day of the year) a great time to celebrate Black business owners. This holiday — named for and celebrated on June 19th — commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. 2023 makes the third year of Juneteenth being recognized as an official federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in 2021.

In addition to the financial struggles small businesses face, systemic racism still impacts the Black community and its professional success — so it's important to uplift Black-owned businesses whenever you can. You can place an order with any of your favorite Black-owned businesses, tell your friends and family about your favorite brands and even support a company by posting about it on social media. Regardless of how you support Black-owned businesses, it's important to keep the love going long after Juneteenth is over.

Ahead, ET has crafted a list of products from 25 Black-owned businesses on Amazon to celebrate Juneteenth. From quality skincare crafted with melanated skin in mind to luxury candles and delicious coffee, there are no shortage of rave-worthy Black-owned brands to shop on Amazon today and every day.

Shop Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon

Nuele Hair Serum Amazon Nuele Hair Serum Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair. $24 Shop Now

Shop Black-Owned Home and Fashion Brands on Amazon

BLK & Bold Amazon BLK & Bold Coffee meets community impact with this coffee brand. For every purchase, BLK & Bold donates a part of their profits to eradicate youth homelessness. $28 Shop Now

Hey You! Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit Amazon Hey You! Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit If you love scribbling out notes whenever you're brainstorming, this Portable Dry Erase Board Kit by Hey You Signs could be your solution to cutting down your paper use. The kit comes with a foldable and portable dry erase board, a microfiber erase cloth, four different colors of dry erase markers and a plastic container to hold everything. Plus, the portable dry erase board comes with its own handle so you can easily carry it around. $45 Shop Now

Venice Beach Beverage Variety Pack Amazon Venice Beach Beverage Variety Pack If you struggle to get your daily vitamins in your meals, these infused teas will help you get your daily dose. This variety 12-pack features four flavors: ginger peach, ginger turmeric, ginger chai and ginger lemon. $27 Shop Now

