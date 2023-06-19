Shopping

Shop These 25 Black-Owned Businesses on Amazon for Juneteenth and Every Day

By Lauren Gruber‍, Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BOLDEN Beauty
BOLDEN Beauty

Today is Juneteenth — which makes today (as well as every other day of the year) a great time to celebrate Black business owners. This holiday — named for and celebrated on June 19th — commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. 2023 makes the third year of Juneteenth being recognized as an official federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in 2021. 

In addition to the financial struggles small businesses face, systemic racism still impacts the Black community and its professional success — so it's important to uplift Black-owned businesses whenever you can. You can place an order with any of your favorite Black-owned businesses, tell your friends and family about your favorite brands and even support a company by posting about it on social media. Regardless of how you support Black-owned businesses, it's important to keep the love going long after Juneteenth is over.

Ahead, ET has crafted a list of products from 25 Black-owned businesses on Amazon to celebrate Juneteenth. From quality skincare crafted with melanated skin in mind to luxury candles and delicious coffee, there are no shortage of rave-worthy Black-owned brands to shop on Amazon today and every day.

Shop Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon

BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.

$28$25
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner
Amazon
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner

With over 700 five-star reviews, this leave-in conditioner from Gabrielle Union's haircare line detangles and hydrates hair with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin.

$10
Mented Cosmetics Everyday Eye Shadow Palette
Mented Cosmetics Everyday Eye Shadow Palette
Amazon
Mented Cosmetics Everyday Eye Shadow Palette

Everyone needs a good neutral eyeshadow palette, and Mented's products are pigmented on every skin tone.

$28
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Amazon
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for people with curly or coily hair. If you're looking for a more natural way to treat thinning hair, rosemary oil has been shown to be just as effective as minoxidil — the main ingredient in Rogaine. To use, mix with a carrier oil such as coconut or argan oil to avoid skin irritation.

$9
USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
Amazon
USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum

While this vitamin C serum is made with darker skin tones in mind, its brightening and moisturizing effects are suitable for all skin shades.

$45
Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
Amazon
Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick

There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all. 

$25
Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
Amazon
Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges

Blend your makeup seamlessly with this six-pack of beauty sponges packaged like a carton of eggs. 

$20
Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo
Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo
Amazon
Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo

Formulated specifically for 4C hair, this shampoo uses plant-based keratin to strengthen each strand.

$14
Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum
Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum
Amazon
Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum

This vegan and cruelty-free face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores.

$32
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser
Amazon
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser

Formulated with a blend of castor oil and peppermint and rosemary essential oils, this hair cleanser not only smells great but removes build-up and claims to promote healthy hair growth.

$12
Nuele Hair Serum
Nuele Hair Serum
Amazon
Nuele Hair Serum

Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair.

$24
Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case
Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case
Amazon
Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case

If you love wearing false eyelashes but have the habit of misplacing them, this False Eyelash Storage Case by Eva Jane was made for you. 

$13$9
Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter
Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter
Amazon
Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Unrefined African Shea Butter

Shea butter is an incredibly versatile beauty staple: you can use it to moisturize nearly every part of your body, and it has plenty of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

$20
Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush
Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush
Amazon
Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush

A dry brush is a great way to get rid of any dry skin, unclog pores and improve circulation. If you add a bit of water and soap, you can also use your Live By Being body brush to exfoliate in the shower.

$18

Shop Black-Owned Home and Fashion Brands on Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Amazon
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle

Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.

$48
BLK & Bold
BLK & Bold
Amazon
BLK & Bold

Coffee meets community impact with this coffee brand. For every purchase, BLK & Bold donates a part of their profits to eradicate youth homelessness.

$28
Coco and Breezy Amazonian
Coco and Breezy Amazonian
Amazon
Coco and Breezy Amazonian

Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect choice.

$285
Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws
Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws
Amazon
Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws

Bionex's Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws are a sustainable single-use alternative to single-use plastic straws.

$10
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
Amazon
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack

It's not a summer barbecue without the sauce. Grab this top-rated variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.

$17
Hey You! Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit
Hey You Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit
Amazon
Hey You! Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit

If you love scribbling out notes whenever you're brainstorming, this Portable Dry Erase Board Kit by Hey You Signs could be your solution to cutting down your paper use. The kit comes with a foldable and portable dry erase board, a microfiber erase cloth, four different colors of dry erase markers and a plastic container to hold everything. Plus, the portable dry erase board comes with its own handle so you can easily carry it around. 

$45
Andrea Iyamah Women's Hira Key Hole Crochet Crop Top
Andrea Iyamah Women's Hira Key Hole Crochet Crop Top
Amazon
Andrea Iyamah Women's Hira Key Hole Crochet Crop Top

This unlined crochet top can be worn in a variety of ways: over a bathing suit, with jeans or paired with its matching pants.

$270$81
Black Card Revoked 5
Black Card Revoked 5
Amazon
Black Card Revoked 5

This popular trivia card game was part of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things — perfect for livening up summer game nights.

$20
Chicago French Press Maple Pecan Ground Coffee
Chicago French Press Maple Pecan Ground Coffee
Amazon
Chicago French Press Maple Pecan Ground Coffee

If you're looking for a new decadent ground coffee, check out Chicago French Press' Maple Pecan Ground Coffee. These specific coffee beans are produced in Peru using fair trade practices. 

$17
Valencia Key Unconditional Love Pet Bed
Valencia Key Unconditional Love Pet Bed
Amazon
Valencia Key Unconditional Love Pet Bed

This bright yellow pet bed — made for dogs 20 pounds and under — is so cute, it doubles as home decor.

$75
Venice Beach Beverage Variety Pack
Venice Beach Beverage Variety Pack
Amazon
Venice Beach Beverage Variety Pack

If you struggle to get your daily vitamins in your meals, these infused teas will help you get your daily dose. This variety 12-pack features four flavors: ginger peach, ginger turmeric, ginger chai and ginger lemon.

$27

