Shop These 25 Black-Owned Businesses on Amazon for Juneteenth and Every Day
Today is Juneteenth — which makes today (as well as every other day of the year) a great time to celebrate Black business owners. This holiday — named for and celebrated on June 19th — commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. 2023 makes the third year of Juneteenth being recognized as an official federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in 2021.
In addition to the financial struggles small businesses face, systemic racism still impacts the Black community and its professional success — so it's important to uplift Black-owned businesses whenever you can. You can place an order with any of your favorite Black-owned businesses, tell your friends and family about your favorite brands and even support a company by posting about it on social media. Regardless of how you support Black-owned businesses, it's important to keep the love going long after Juneteenth is over.
Ahead, ET has crafted a list of products from 25 Black-owned businesses on Amazon to celebrate Juneteenth. From quality skincare crafted with melanated skin in mind to luxury candles and delicious coffee, there are no shortage of rave-worthy Black-owned brands to shop on Amazon today and every day.
Shop Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon
Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.
With over 700 five-star reviews, this leave-in conditioner from Gabrielle Union's haircare line detangles and hydrates hair with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin.
Everyone needs a good neutral eyeshadow palette, and Mented's products are pigmented on every skin tone.
Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for people with curly or coily hair. If you're looking for a more natural way to treat thinning hair, rosemary oil has been shown to be just as effective as minoxidil — the main ingredient in Rogaine. To use, mix with a carrier oil such as coconut or argan oil to avoid skin irritation.
While this vitamin C serum is made with darker skin tones in mind, its brightening and moisturizing effects are suitable for all skin shades.
There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all.
Blend your makeup seamlessly with this six-pack of beauty sponges packaged like a carton of eggs.
Formulated specifically for 4C hair, this shampoo uses plant-based keratin to strengthen each strand.
This vegan and cruelty-free face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores.
Formulated with a blend of castor oil and peppermint and rosemary essential oils, this hair cleanser not only smells great but removes build-up and claims to promote healthy hair growth.
Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair.
If you love wearing false eyelashes but have the habit of misplacing them, this False Eyelash Storage Case by Eva Jane was made for you.
Shea butter is an incredibly versatile beauty staple: you can use it to moisturize nearly every part of your body, and it has plenty of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
A dry brush is a great way to get rid of any dry skin, unclog pores and improve circulation. If you add a bit of water and soap, you can also use your Live By Being body brush to exfoliate in the shower.
Shop Black-Owned Home and Fashion Brands on Amazon
Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.
Coffee meets community impact with this coffee brand. For every purchase, BLK & Bold donates a part of their profits to eradicate youth homelessness.
Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect choice.
Bionex's Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws are a sustainable single-use alternative to single-use plastic straws.
It's not a summer barbecue without the sauce. Grab this top-rated variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.
If you love scribbling out notes whenever you're brainstorming, this Portable Dry Erase Board Kit by Hey You Signs could be your solution to cutting down your paper use. The kit comes with a foldable and portable dry erase board, a microfiber erase cloth, four different colors of dry erase markers and a plastic container to hold everything. Plus, the portable dry erase board comes with its own handle so you can easily carry it around.
This unlined crochet top can be worn in a variety of ways: over a bathing suit, with jeans or paired with its matching pants.
This popular trivia card game was part of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things — perfect for livening up summer game nights.
If you're looking for a new decadent ground coffee, check out Chicago French Press' Maple Pecan Ground Coffee. These specific coffee beans are produced in Peru using fair trade practices.
This bright yellow pet bed — made for dogs 20 pounds and under — is so cute, it doubles as home decor.
If you struggle to get your daily vitamins in your meals, these infused teas will help you get your daily dose. This variety 12-pack features four flavors: ginger peach, ginger turmeric, ginger chai and ginger lemon.
