Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart

By ETonline Staff
Walmart is teaming up with TikTok on a new way to shop the retailer's top fashion items. The Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, a one-hour variety show that'll live-stream on TikTok, will feature the app's top creators like Michael Le (who casually has over 43m followers) in the coolest clothing and accessories that users can shop directly on the app as they watch the show. 

From at-home runway shows to dance-offs, TikTok users will see pieces from brands such as Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and more in action. All they need to do is tap on an item they love for it to be added to cart and ready for checkout. 

TikTok has become the hottest app to find the latest trending fashion such as the $10 Walmart jeans and holiday wish list items.

Watch and shop the Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular on Walmart's TikTok page on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, and browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below. 

If you're still looking for holiday gifts, check out ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Regular Fit Jean
George
George Men's Regular Fit Jean
Walmart
Regular Fit Jean
George
The George Regular Fit Jean became a DIY favorite on TikTok. 
Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans
Walmart
Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara
Need new skinny jeans? This mid-rise pair from Sofia Vergara's denim line is stretchy and comfy enough to wear at home. 
Tie Dye Sweatshirt with Drawstring Waist & Tie Dye Joggers with Elasticized Cuffs
Scoop
Scoop tie dye sweatsuit
Walmart
Tie Dye Sweatshirt with Drawstring Waist & Tie Dye Joggers with Elasticized Cuffs
Scoop
Score this on-trend Scoop tie-dye sweatsuit for $55.
SWEATSHIRT
JOGGERS
Shearling Lace Up Boot
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Shearling Lace Up Boot
Walmart
Shearling Lace Up Boot
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company
Snow boots that are practical and fashion-forward.
REGULARLY $59.99
Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress
Walmart
Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements offers stylish wares that don't break the bank. We love this sweater dress with balloon sleeves to wear for the holidays.
REGULARLY $35
Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print
Walmart
Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung
Stock up on chic printed face masks designed by Prabal Gurung. 
REGULARLY $14
Single Breasted Plaid Coat
Kendall + Kylie
Kendall and Kylie Single Breasted Plaid Coat
Walmart
Single Breasted Plaid Coat
Kendall + Kylie
Add this plaid coat from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's collection to your winter wardrobe. 
REGULARLY $160
Powerblend Graphic Crew
Champion
Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew
Walmart
Powerblend Graphic Crew
Champion
A comfy crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Champion logo. 
REGULARLY $45

