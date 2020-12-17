Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart

Walmart is teaming up with TikTok on a new way to shop the retailer's top fashion items. The Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, a one-hour variety show that'll live-stream on TikTok, will feature the app's top creators like Michael Le (who casually has over 43m followers) in the coolest clothing and accessories that users can shop directly on the app as they watch the show.

From at-home runway shows to dance-offs, TikTok users will see pieces from brands such as Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and more in action. All they need to do is tap on an item they love for it to be added to cart and ready for checkout.

TikTok has become the hottest app to find the latest trending fashion such as the $10 Walmart jeans and holiday wish list items.

Watch and shop the Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular on Walmart's TikTok page on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, and browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below.

If you're still looking for holiday gifts, check out ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Regular Fit Jean George Walmart Regular Fit Jean George The George Regular Fit Jean became a DIY favorite on TikTok. $10.44 at Walmart

Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Walmart Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Need new skinny jeans? This mid-rise pair from Sofia Vergara's denim line is stretchy and comfy enough to wear at home. $22.50 at Walmart

Shearling Lace Up Boot PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Walmart Shearling Lace Up Boot PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Snow boots that are practical and fashion-forward. REGULARLY $59.99 $28.99 at Walmart

Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress Eloquii Elements Walmart Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress Eloquii Elements Eloquii Elements offers stylish wares that don't break the bank. We love this sweater dress with balloon sleeves to wear for the holidays. REGULARLY $35 $21 at Walmart

Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Walmart Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Stock up on chic printed face masks designed by Prabal Gurung. REGULARLY $14 $5.60 at Walmart

Single Breasted Plaid Coat Kendall + Kylie Walmart Single Breasted Plaid Coat Kendall + Kylie Add this plaid coat from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's collection to your winter wardrobe. REGULARLY $160 $59.88 at Walmart

Powerblend Graphic Crew Champion Walmart Powerblend Graphic Crew Champion A comfy crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Champion logo. REGULARLY $45 $27 at Walmart

RELATED CONTENT:

