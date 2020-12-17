Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart
Walmart is teaming up with TikTok on a new way to shop the retailer's top fashion items. The Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, a one-hour variety show that'll live-stream on TikTok, will feature the app's top creators like Michael Le (who casually has over 43m followers) in the coolest clothing and accessories that users can shop directly on the app as they watch the show.
From at-home runway shows to dance-offs, TikTok users will see pieces from brands such as Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and more in action. All they need to do is tap on an item they love for it to be added to cart and ready for checkout.
TikTok has become the hottest app to find the latest trending fashion such as the $10 Walmart jeans and holiday wish list items.
Watch and shop the Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular on Walmart's TikTok page on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, and browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below.
If you're still looking for holiday gifts, check out ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas
The Best Holiday Gifts for Moms: What to Shop This Holiday Season
38 Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping
Best Holiday Gifts for Dads at Every Price
Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging