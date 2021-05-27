Shopping

Shopbop Designer Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
shopbop sale
Shopbop

Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? Take up to 50% off thousands of styles on the trendy fashion retailer's designer sale.  

Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit. 

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from top brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Shop the Shopbop sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Check out all the amazing finds from the Shopbop sale.

La Double J Bodysuit Top
La Double J Bodysuit Top
Shopbop
La Double J Bodysuit Top
We can't resist this eye-catching body suit. 
$245 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $350)
Charina Sarte Sahara Dress
Charina Sarte Sahara Dress
Shopbop
Charina Sarte Sahara Dress
We love this tie-dye off-the shoulder dress from Charina Sarte.
$220 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $367)
JoosTricot Solid Pants
JoosTricot Solid Pants
Shopbop
JoosTricot Solid Pants
These are the kind of pants you'll want to wear all summer long.
$452 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $645)
Rachel Comey Wilkes Pants
Rachel Comey Wilkes Pants
Shopbop
Rachel Comey Wilkes Pants
Wear these high-waisted jeans all summer and through fall. 
Isabel Marant Malay Sandals
Isabel Marant Malay Sandals
Shopbop
Isabel Marant Malay Sandals
Part gladiator, part espadrille, you just found your next pair of platform sandals. 
$342 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $570)
LoveShackFancy Rina Dress
LoveShackFancy Rina Dress
Shopbop
LoveShackFancy Rina Dress
We love the pink explosion from the LoveShack Fancy dress. 
$297 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $395)
Clergerie Emilia Sandals
Clergerie Emilia Sandals
Shopbop
Clergerie Emilia Sandals
Get these mules for more than $150 off the regular price from Shopbop's Designer Boutique.   
$382 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $545)
La Double J Tie Dress
La Double J Tie Dress
Shopbop
La Double J Tie Dress
Make a statement in this colorful swing dress from Double J. 
$382 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $545)
Vince Side Slit Culottes
Vince Side Slit Culottes
Shopbop
Vince Side Slit Culottes
And you thought leggings were comfortable. 
$172 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $245)
Marc Jacobs The Love Dress
Marc Jacobs The Love Dress
Shopbop
Marc Jacobs The Love Dress
This adorable dress will make your next social outing so much more fun. 
$315 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $450)

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Jacobs Memorial Day Sale: Take 40% Off New Styles

Save 50% on Items from the SKIMS Jacquard Collection

Fenty Beauty Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Rihanna's Faves

This Perfect Coach Summer Bag Is 70% Off at the Coach Outlet Sale

Kate Spade is Having a Huge Summer Sale - Save on Handbags and More

Coach Outlet Memorial Day: Save Up to 70% Off the Wardrobe Sale

 