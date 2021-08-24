We may have just found your new favorite pair of jeans -- and they're on sale for 50% off! Amazon shoppers can score Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans for just $30, discounted from $60, right now -- in tons of cute colors.

The jeans' relaxed style is a big favorite among shoppers, 2,800 of which have given it a 5-star review.

"I love these jeans so much that I ordered them in another color and they fit just the same - just with a different look to them! They are great for any occasion!" one reviewer wrote. "I have 2 of the 3 colors and will by [sic] the other one soon! I don't typically wear light jeans but this particular style, brand, and fit are nothing but a miracle."

Levi's has always been a go-to denim destination for classic shapes and innovative features. The New Boyfriend Jeans, for example, are equipped with Levi's Sculpt with Hypersoft, for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch.

Shop below.

Amazon has tons of Levi's favorites at discounted prices.

