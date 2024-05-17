We've found a summer school session you can look forward to: A class taught by your favorite celebrity.

The online learning platform MasterClass has a catalog of over 200 classes and many of these lessons are led by iconic celebrities. Subscribers can take songwriting classes led by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend, learn to cook with multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay, discover the power of personal branding with mom-ager Kris Jenner and so much more. Normally, access to these stars would cost a pretty penny. But with MasterClass, you have access to their expertise at your fingertips.

Expand your horizons in business, music, food, sports, writing, science, and the arts with a MasterClass membership. Plans start at only $10 per month (billed at $120 annually) and subscribers gain access to the site's expansive catalog of video lessons. You can also opt for the Plus and Premium plans, which allow you to work offline and use multiple devices. On average, each class consists of 20 10-minute video lessons and you'll get an in-depth workbook to take all the knowledge with you.

While the cost is practically a steal, if you're still deciding if MasterClass is right for you, below we've rounded up MasterClasses taught by some of our favorite celebrities.

John Legend MasterClass MasterClass John Legend MasterClass If you've always been mesmerized by your favorite artists' abilities to transform words into lyrics, feelings into melodies, and turn out hit after hit, then this is the class for you. Starting at $10/month Shop Now

Serena Williams MasterClass MasterClass Serena Williams MasterClass Take your tennis game to the next level with lessons from the GOAT of tennis, Serena Williams. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Gordon Ramsay MasterClass MasterClass Gordon Ramsay MasterClass Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has level one and level two cooking classes available on MasterClass. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Bill Nye MasterClass MasterClass Bill Nye MasterClass Bill Nye taught you about science as a child, and now he can teach you again at a higher level. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Martha Stewart MasterClass MasterClass Martha Stewart MasterClass Martha Stewart's MasterClass, Think Like a Box, Live Like a Boss, shares the first woman billionaire's secrets to success and staying relevant. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

James Patterson MasterClass MasterClass James Patterson MasterClass One of the best thriller writers of our time, James Patterson, often has his books on the New York Times best-seller list. Learn how to write characters, dialogue and keep readers turning pages in his MasterClass. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Kris Jenner MasterClass MasterClass Kris Jenner MasterClass There's no question that Kris Jenner knows about personal branding, and her MasterClass will share the steps she used to create the Kardashian-Jenner empire. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Kevin Hart MasterClass MasterClass Kevin Hart MasterClass Learn about the power of comedy and how to use it to your advantage with Kevin Hart's MasterClass in using humor to make your mark. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

RuPaul MasterClass MasterClass RuPaul MasterClass It's no surprise that RuPaul's lessons teach users how to gain confidence and live their best life. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Shonda Rhimes MasterClass MasterClass Shonda Rhimes MasterClass Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes — who has an impressive resume of hit shows — teaches MasterClass members the ins and outs of writing for television. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Martin Scorsese MasterClass MasterClass Martin Scorsese MasterClass We can't think of anyone better than Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese to teach the art of filmmaking. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Issa Rae MasterClass MasterClass Issa Rae MasterClass Have a creative vision, but stuck on what to do next? Issa Rae, the Emmy-nominated actress and creator behind HBO's Insecure, will break down the steps for you to bring it to life. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Mark Cuban MasterClass MasterClass Mark Cuban MasterClass Business mogul and billionaire Mark Cuban shares his proven strategies to success in his MasterClass. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

LeVar Buron MasterClass MasterClass LeVar Buron MasterClass Probably best known for his work in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow host LeVar Buron teaches the power of storytelling. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

Neil Gaiman MasterClass MasterClass Neil Gaiman MasterClass His books were the inspiration for Netflix's The Sandman and Prime Video's Good Omens, but these are only a fraction of the magical works writer Neil Gaiman has created. His MasterClass will explain how to create fictional worlds readers will want to explore. Starting at $10/Month Shop Now

