It's date night for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens! The Olympic gymnast and her NFL safety husband stepped out on Monday to watch the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Texas' Toyota Center.

The couple was in good spirits throughout the game, smiling and laughing as they sat courtside. At one point, Biles offered a cheeky nod to her gymnast roots, holding up a sign that read "Score: 10.0."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Both Biles and Owens looked stylish for the occasion, with the former wearing a red set and a black blazer, and the latter opting for a T-shirt and light-wash jeans.

Biles and Owens were likely delighted by the outcome of the game, as the home team beat the visitors 135 to 119.

The night out comes just over a week after Owens' Green Bay Packers were eliminated by the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. As for Biles, she's currently training for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Late last year, Owens made headlines for revealing on The Pivot podcast that he had never heard of his wife, who's widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, when they matched with each other on Raya.

He raised even more eyebrows when he said he considered himself "the catch" in the relationship, stating, "I always say that the men are the catch."

Owens responded shortly thereafter, writing on Instagram that he's "unbothered" by the noise, adding, "Just know we locked in over here." Biles agreed in the post's comment section, writing, "for life."

Biles further reacted on X, asking her followers, "Are y'all done yet?"

Then, on Peacock's Back That Year Up podcast, Biles admitted that she and Owens argue about who's the better athlete in their relationship.

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn't talk about it again, but it keeps coming up every time," she said. "He has done my workout in the gym and he could barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it."

