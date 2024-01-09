Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed

Sinead O'Connor's official cause of death has been revealed.

The famed singer died of natural causes, the London Inner South Coroner's Court confirmed to ET. Per the office, the coroner has ceased involvement in O'Connor's death.

On July 26, 2023, it was announced that O'Connor, who became an international star in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s "Nothing Compares 2 U," had died. She was 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a statement to RTE at the time. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The news of her death was first reported by the Irish Times. ET later confirmed that British police found the singer "unresponsive" and "pronounced her dead at the scene" at her London home on July 26, 2022. The London Inner South Coroner's Court said that an autopsy was being conducted. However, her death was not being treated as suspicious.

O'Connor's personal life was marred by tragedy and struggles with mental illness. Her son, Shane, died by suicide at 17 in January 2022 after going missing in Ireland, and the singer publicly threatened suicide herself multiple times in recent years.

Following the news of her death, O'Connor was remembered by a number of fellow musicians and entertainers including Questlove, Jamie Lee Curtis and more.

"Heartbreaking man. One of the nicest humans. Damn man. This is devastating. #SineadOconnor," the Roots drummer captioned an Instagram post featuring a portrait of O'Connor sporting her signature buzz cut.

"I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland," Curtis wrote on Instagram. "She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace."

In the weeks prior to her death, O'Connor took to Facebook with a more optimistic message.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )," she wrote on July 11. "Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack."

RELATED CONTENT: