Christine Brown is remembering Garrison Brown on what would have been his 26th birthday. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of throwback images of the late son of Christine's ex, Kody Brown, and her sister wife, Janelle Brown.

Last month, Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 25.

"Yesterday was Garrison’s birthday. Gosh. It was just too hard to post," Christine wrote. "So many good times, so many memories…not enough though. ‘Lo there do I see the line of my people back to the beginning. ‘Lo they do call to me. They bid me take my place among them in the halls of Valhalla, where the brave may live forever.” #alwaysmissyou #loveyou #happybirthday."

Janelle and Kody Brown's late son, Garrison Brown, on Sister Wives. - TLC

The TLC star shared several photos of herself with Garrison and his siblings, including brother Gabriel Brown and Christine's biological son, Paedon Brown.

But most surprising was an image of Garrison, Gabriel, and Robyn Brown's son, Dayton Brown, with their father, Kody Brown. Christine split from Kody in 2021, and in recent years his relationship with his older children, particularly Garrison and Gabriel, has been estranged.

The tension between Kody and his kids was well-documented on Sister Wives as Kody's other spiritual marriages began to crumble. Kody's only remaining wife is Robyn after splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown.

Kody and Robyn attended Garrison's funeral service along with the rest of the Brown family, despite the estrangement.

Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody's six children. He is the father of 18 kids in total.

On Wednesday, Janelle marked her son, Garrison's, birthday with a sweet throwback video of him celebrating a past birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today," she wrote. "It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore. We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀). I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from some of his family members. At the time, Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right? He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time," she told ET.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

