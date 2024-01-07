Janelle Brown has cracked the Disney World code! The 54-year-old Sister Wives star and her and ex, Kody Brown's, 18-year-old daughter, Savanah Brown, visited the Florida theme park over the weekend only to find the park practically empty.

"Savanah and I made another January trek to Disney World. We had so much fun last year," the TLC star captioned a picture of herself alone wearing a poncho and umbrella in front of a deserted Cinderella's castle. "Last year there was a cold snap and we froze. Today it’s POURING rain and we are drenched. I'm glad we planned ahead and brought our rain ponchos and umbrellas with us!"

Thanks to the bad weather and the annual marathon taking place in the parks, Janelle and Savanah, found themselves essentially alone on most of the rides.

"With the marathon and the rain the first hour or so at Disney World today was very quiet," Janelle captioned an Instagram Story of herself and Savanah riding solo on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. "Savanah and I had our own boat at pirates. That has never happened for me ever!"

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle has been enjoying lots of quality family time lately. She spent Christmas with most of her and Kody's kids as well as some of Christine Brown's children.

Janelle separated from Kody in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage. In 2021, Christine split from Kody and has since remarried David Woolley. Meri Brown also announced she had "permanently terminated" her marriage in early 2023. Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife.

