'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Sends Christine's Daughter Mykelti Baby Gifts Amid Family Rift
Sister Wives star Robyn Brown isn't letting the family rift get in the way of showing her support for Kody and Christine Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron. Mykelti welcomed twin sons Ace and Archer in November and Mykelti's husband, Tony, recently shared sweet photos of the little guys rocking some gifts from their second grandma.
"Somehow i’ve been blessed with some super adorable kids ! Thanks @robyn_browns_nest for the matching twin outfits. …… and yes Avalon has Found the Sharpies. #dadlife #3under3 #sisterwives #family," Tony captioned the pic, which features his 2-year-old daughter Avalon and his twin sons wearing onesies that read, "Hugs From Flagstaff."
Mykelti and Tony live with their family in Utah, as does Mykelti's mom, Christine, who relocated to Utah in 2021 after her divorce from Kody.
Christine's messy split from Kody played out on last season of Sister Wives and included her tension with Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn.
Though the tension between the women was clear during the recent One-on-One special, they did come together to be there for Mykelti in November when she welcomed the twins.
At the time, Tony shared photos from the hospital with Christine and Robyn by his side.
During the One-on-One special, Robyn called out Kody's other wives for not tending to their own marriages. She said that she thought comparing her relationship with Kody to his relationship with his other wives felt like "apples and oranges."
"He had sweet things going with each of them. I'm like, 'You had this opportunity and why are you looking at my orange? You have an apple. It's not better. It's just different,'" she explained. "They each have something with him that I do not have. I don't know how to sympathize with them other than I'm sorry when it's hard. Relationships are hard. Get your butt in there and work it out."
Christine has declared herself divorced from Kody after 25 years of marriage, and has said that she plans to seek out a monogamous relationship moving forward.
