Shopping

SKIMS Black Friday Sale: Save on Kim Kardashian's Line at the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skims kim kardashian
SKIMS

Just when you thought early Black Friday deals couldn't get better, SKIMS has launched their Bi-Annual Sale. Kim Kardashian West's brand, which offers loungewear, shapewear and undergarments, is joining the Black Friday shopping festivities. 

Right now, SKIMS shoppers can get top-rated styles at specially reduced prices for a limited time. The deals include loungewear, sleepwear, robes, bras, undies, thongs, bodysuits, tees and sculpting shapewear. The coveted SKIMS styles you've been the Kardashian-Jenners and other influencers rock on social media are on sale for Cyber Week.

Whether you're looking for chic pajamas to gift loved ones this holiday season or you want to treat yourself to multiple SKIMS pieces (because you deserve it!), the SKIMS Black Friday sale is a goldmine of deals you don't want to miss. Score low prices on viral SKIMS looks, like the Cozy collection and Velour range. 

Shop ET's top picks from the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Sleep Bralette
Sleep Bralette
SKIMS
Sleep Bralette
A soft bralette to wear to sleep or wear out. 
$32$20
Sleep Henley Dress
Sleep Henley Dress
SKIMS
Sleep Henley Dress
Gift this super comfy and chic henley sleep dress. 
$58$36
Teddy Pullover
Teddy Pullover
SKIMS
Teddy Pullover
Who wouldn't want to cuddle up in this teddy pullover this winter? 
$78$40
Mesh Underwire Bra
Mesh Underwire Bra
SKIMS
Mesh Underwire Bra
A breathable and supportive mesh underwire bra. 
$44$22
Cozy Knit Tank
Cozy Knit Tank
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Tank
Styles from the coveted Cozy collection are part of the sale! Hurry to score yourself this plushy tank. 
$52$30
Cozy Knit Short Robe
Cozy Knit Short Robe
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Short Robe
Save 44% on the Cozy Knit Short Robe. 
$108$60
The Slide
The Slide
SKIMS
The Slide
These luxe faux fur slides are a great gift. 
$48$30
Stretch Rib Thong
Stretch Rib Thong
SKIMS
Stretch Rib Thong
Stock up on multiple colors of this Stretch Rib Thong. 
$26$16
Fits Everybody T-Shirt
Fits Everybody T-Shirt
SKIMS
Fits Everybody T-Shirt
We love this cropped, fitted t-shirt. It's buttery soft and you don't have to worry about tucking it in. 
$48$36
Sheer Sculpt Bodysuit
Sheer Sculpt Bodysuit
SKIMS
Sheer Sculpt Bodysuit
If this is on your list, hurry: There are only a few sizes of this sculpting bodysuit left! 
$68$40

RELATED CONTENT:

Macy's Black Friday Sale: Up to 70% Off Specials

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday finds from lululemon

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale

Kate Spade Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% Off on Everything

The 27 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike -- and It's on Sale for Black Friday

 