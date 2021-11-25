Just when you thought early Black Friday deals couldn't get better, SKIMS has launched their Bi-Annual Sale. Kim Kardashian West's brand, which offers loungewear, shapewear and undergarments, is joining the Black Friday shopping festivities.

Right now, SKIMS shoppers can get top-rated styles at specially reduced prices for a limited time. The deals include loungewear, sleepwear, robes, bras, undies, thongs, bodysuits, tees and sculpting shapewear. The coveted SKIMS styles you've been the Kardashian-Jenners and other influencers rock on social media are on sale for Cyber Week.

Whether you're looking for chic pajamas to gift loved ones this holiday season or you want to treat yourself to multiple SKIMS pieces (because you deserve it!), the SKIMS Black Friday sale is a goldmine of deals you don't want to miss. Score low prices on viral SKIMS looks, like the Cozy collection and Velour range.

Shop ET's top picks from the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Teddy Pullover SKIMS Teddy Pullover Who wouldn't want to cuddle up in this teddy pullover this winter? $78 $40 Buy Now

Cozy Knit Tank SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank Styles from the coveted Cozy collection are part of the sale! Hurry to score yourself this plushy tank. $52 $30 Buy Now

