Get your hands on the unbelievably soft Cozy Collection from SKIMS while it's 50% off.
Fall has officially arrived, so 'tis the season for all things cozy. Since launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection has been mainstay in our wardrobes. The luxe line of pajamas and loungewear made with yarn that’s unbelievably warm, lightweight and breathable all at once certainly lives up to the hype. If you've had your eyes on some new ultra-snuggly wardrobe additions, SKIMS is slashing the price of its Cozy Collection in a rare early autumn sale right now.
Shop the SKIMS Cozy Collection
Available in sizes XXS to 5X, the Cozy Collection offerings include a long robe, tank, bralette, leggings, pants, shorts and three pullovers. Aside from the joggers, every piece in the collection is 50% off. The styles can be coordinated for a monochrome look or mixed with denim and other dressier pieces to wear out of the house.
The SKIMS Cozy Collection also has celeb fans, including Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba who all have shared selfies rocking the ultimate chilling-at-home uniform. From the fan-favorite Cropped Pullover to the Knit Robe, each piece makes the perfect holiday gift or a little treat for yourself this fall.
SKIMS rarely discounts its products beyond its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, which makes these deals exceptionally cozier. Ahead, lounge in luxury and shop all the best deals on SKIMS' Cozy Collection before your size and favorite color sells out.
Cozy Knit Bralette
Made for coziness and style, this soft, stretchy knit bralette features a flattering double scoop neckline and cropped fit.
Cozy Knit Tank
The Cozy Knit Tank is made of soft, stretchy boucle yarn and features a flattering squared scoop neckline. Pair this tank top with the Cozy Knit Short and Cozy Knit Robe for the ultimate loungewear set.
Cozy Knit Cropped T-Shirt
The cropped short sleeve wardrobe essential is the perfect way to stay cozy all year, even in the warmer months.
Cozy Knit Short
A must-have addition to your loungewear lineup, the Cozy Knit Short feels like you are wearing a blanket.
Cozy Knit Halter Bra Top
This elevated Halter Bra Top features SKIMS' dreamy, cloud-like fabric with a high scoop neckline, open back, and self tie at the neck.
Knit Cropped Pullover
Sporty meets cozy in this mock-neck zip-up pullover. It’s bungee and stoppers on the bottom hem create the snatched waist you’re going for.
Cozy Knit Robe
Featuring a tie at the waist and functional patch pockets, the Cozy Knit Robe is the epitome of luxe loungewear.
Cozy Knit Pullover
An oversized pullover made for warmth and comfort, this relaxed fit knit features a large front pocket and a mock neck collar with snaps.
Cozy Knit Pant
Snuggle up all night in cozy warmth that you'll love well through the winter.
Knit Drawstring Legging
Feel cute and comfy thanks to the updated tapered fit and waistband of these leggings. Plus, the pockets have zippers so nothing falls out.
