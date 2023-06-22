Summer is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore 4th of July sale is filled with hundreds of coveted hair care and skincare products. Whether you need to replenish your hair and skincare must-haves, try something new, or shop for products ahead of 4th of July and summer travel, the SkinStore 4th of July Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for a limited time.

Shop the SkinStore Sale

Now through Wednesday, July 5, you can get up to 25% off top brands with the code JULY4. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for summer, the sale offers discounts on premium haircare and skincare brands we know and love — including Sunday Riley, Christophe Robin, NuFace and more.

Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore 4th of July Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone.

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set SkinStore NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device can help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. $450 $338 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Skinstore NuFACE Mini Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $220 $165 Shop Now

