SkinStore 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 25% Off the Best Haircare and Skincare Finds
Summer is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore 4th of July sale is filled with hundreds of coveted hair care and skincare products. Whether you need to replenish your hair and skincare must-haves, try something new, or shop for products ahead of 4th of July and summer travel, the SkinStore 4th of July Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for a limited time.
Now through Wednesday, July 5, you can get up to 25% off top brands with the code JULY4. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for summer, the sale offers discounts on premium haircare and skincare brands we know and love — including Sunday Riley, Christophe Robin, NuFace and more.
Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore 4th of July Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone.
This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits.
For overly dry, irritated skin, La Roche Posay's Cicaplast Baume B5 will nourish and soothe those dry areas. It can be used on face, body and lips.
The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device can help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.
Sunday Riley is a popular skincare brand with celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Lizzo. One of their best-sellers, Good Genes, is a treatment that can help improve skin texture and even skin tone all while delivering extra hydration.
This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing with sweet almond oil.
If you feel your hair is thinning and limp, Grow Gorgeous' Density Serum Intense will help amp up each strand by 13%.
Achieve visibly brighter skin with this moisture-rich vitamin C cream. Ideal for all skin types, the formula helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun damage for a clearer, smoother complexion.
Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Treat your hair with this luxurious paste from Christophe Robin. The Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts will give your hair that boost you've been searching for.
Save on Grow Gorgeous' Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner with this bundle. Gentle yet strong enough to promote healthy-looking strands.
