SkinStore July 4th Sale -- Take 25% Off Sitewide and Up to 70% Off Select Items

Big beauty news! SkinStore is offering several can't-miss deals to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

First, take 25% off sitewide with promo code JULY4 at checkout. Shop now -- this deal is good through July 6. The beauty and skincare retailer is also offering discounts of up to 70% off in the extensive 4th of July Sale section of the SkinStore website. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

Junior Size Nylon Bristle Hair Brush
Mason Pearson
Mason Pearson Junior Size Nylon Bristle Hair Brush
SkinStore
Junior Size Nylon Bristle Hair Brush
Mason Pearson
REGULARLY $145

This cult hairbrush is an investment item you'll use every day.

The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Kevyn Aucoin
Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
SkinStore
The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Kevyn Aucoin
REGULARLY $52

Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for just over $30. 

Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
SkinStore
Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
Wander Beauty
REGULARLY $25

Could your under eyes use a little pick-me-up? Try these luxurious brightening and hydrating patches.

Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Perricone MD
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
SkinStore
Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Perricone MD
REGULARLY $69

No promo code is needed to save on this oil-free tinted moisturizer -- it'll give you the perfect warm-weather blast of hydration and flattering color.

Meso-Mask
Filorga
Filorga Meso-Mask
SkinStore
Meso-Mask
Filorga
REGULARLY $59

Tone and brighten your complexion while you get lost in a thrilling true crime doc, thanks to this mask.

Bamboo Classic Candle
Nest
NEST Fragrances Bamboo Classic Candle
SkinStore
Bamboo Classic Candle
Nest
REGULARLY $42

If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This on-sale Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code JULY4 to score this deal.

