SkinStore Memorial Day Sale: Get Up to 50% + Extra 10% Off the Best Haircare and Skincare Finds
Summer is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore Memorial Day sale is filled with hundreds of coveted hair care and skincare products. Whether you need to replenish your hair and skincare must-haves, try something new, or shop for products ahead of Memorial Day and summer travel, the SkinStore Memorial Day Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for a week.
Now through Wednesday, May 31, you can get up to 50% off top brands with the code EXTRA10. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for summer, the sale offers discounts on premium haircare brands we know and love — including Olaplex, Christophe Robin, NuFace and more.
Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore Memorial Day Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone next week.
Get defined and refined lashes with this physician-developed lash conditioner helping you grow healthier and luxurious lashes and brows.
Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Save big on this Olaplex haircare bundle featuring their popular Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner.
An upgraded version of the bestselling anti-aging formula, StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus is formulated with Gravitate-CF Lifting Complex to firm and tighten the neck contours while the moisturizer works to enhance elasticity - smoothing the appearance of wrinkles.
This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing with sweet almond oil.
If you feel your hair is thinning and limp, Grow Gorgeous' Density Serum Intense will help amp up each strand by 13%.
Treat your hair with this luxurious paste from Christophe Robin. The Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts will give your hair that boost you've been searching for.
Save on Grow Gorgeous' Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner with this bundle. Gentle yet strong enough to promote healthy-looking strands.
