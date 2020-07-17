Shopping

SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% off Murad

Big beauty news! SkinStore is having a flash sale and offering Murad products at 25% off with coupon code MURAD25. 

Plus, Mio Skincare is 40% off with code MIO40. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield 

Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad SPF 30
Murad
Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad SPF 30
SkinStore
Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad SPF 30
Murad

An invisible shield that acts as a primer and SPF while fighting the signs of aging.

REGULARLY $65

The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter

The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Kevyn Aucoin
Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
SkinStore
The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Kevyn Aucoin

Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for just over $30. 

REGULARLY $52

Meso-Mask

Meso-Mask
Filorga
Filorga Meso-Mask
SkinStore
Meso-Mask
Filorga

Bamboo Classic Candle

Bamboo Classic Candle
Nest
NEST Fragrances Bamboo Classic Candle
SkinStore
Bamboo Classic Candle
Nest

If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This on-sale Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code SALE to score this deal.

 

