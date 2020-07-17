SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% off Murad
Big beauty news! SkinStore is having a flash sale and offering Murad products at 25% off with coupon code MURAD25.
Plus, Mio Skincare is 40% off with code MIO40. Shipping is free on orders over $49.
SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.
Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield
An invisible shield that acts as a primer and SPF while fighting the signs of aging.
The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter
Available in two shades, this Kevyn Aucoin liquid highlighter will illuminate your complexion in all the right places. Score it now for just over $30.
If you haven't found time to deep-clean your home yet, at least you can get it smelling fresh in a snap. This on-sale Nest candle features a blend of flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus and green accords -- use promo code SALE to score this deal.
