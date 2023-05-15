SkinStore Sale: Save Up to 30% on the Best Haircare Finds for Healthy, Luscious Locks
Summer is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore sale is filled with hundreds of coveted hair care products. Whether you need to replenish your hair care must-haves, try something new, or shop for products ahead of Memorial Day and summer travel, the SkinStore HairStore Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for a few more days.
Now through Friday, May 19, you can get up to 30% off top brands with the code SLEEK. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for summer, the sale offers discounts on premium haircare brands we know and love — including T3, Christophe Robin and more.
Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore HairStore Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone Friday.
A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer has 5 heat settings and 3 speed settings to work with every hair type.
This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing with sweet almond oil.
If you feel your hair is thinning and limp, Grow Gorgeous' Density Serum Intense will help amp up each strand by 13%.
This T3 straightening iron is an award-winner — and for good reason. With its ceramic plates and T3 Singlepass technology, users can tap into the benefits of shiny, sleek hair — all within the comforts of their own home.
Treat your hair with this luxurious paste from Christophe Robin. The Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts will give your hair that boost you've been searching for.
Save on Grow Gorgeous' Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner with this bundle. Gentle yet strong enough to promote healthy-looking strands.
If your hair needs some extra love, VIRTUE's 3 piece hair kit will rejuvenate thinning hair in a natural, safe manner.
Loved by hair stylists, you may have seen this T3 curling iron during you last salon visit. Now you can use the professional grade curling iron at home and get it at a discount.
