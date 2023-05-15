Shopping

SkinStore Sale: Save Up to 30% on the Best Haircare Finds for Healthy, Luscious Locks

By Rebecca Rovenstine
SkinStore HairCare Sale Hero
SkinStore

Summer is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore sale is filled with hundreds of coveted hair care products. Whether you need to replenish your hair care must-haves, try something new, or shop for products ahead of Memorial Day and summer travel, the SkinStore HairStore Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for a few more days. 

Now through Friday, May 19, you can get up to 30% off top brands with the code SLEEK. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for summer, the sale offers discounts on premium haircare brands we know and love — including T3, Christophe Robin and more. 

Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore HairStore Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone Friday.

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Hair Dryer
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Hair Dryer
Skinstore
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Hair Dryer

A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer has 5 heat settings and 3 speed settings to work with every hair type. 

$200$140
WITH CODE SLEEK
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
SkinStore
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing with sweet almond oil.

$53$37
WITH CODE SLEEK
Grow Gorgeous Density Serum Intense
Grow Gorgeous Density Serum Intense
SkinStore
Grow Gorgeous Density Serum Intense

If you feel your hair is thinning and limp, Grow Gorgeous' Density Serum Intense will help amp up each strand by 13%.

$50$35
WITH CODE SLEEK
T3 SinglePass StyleMax Professional 1 Inch Flat Iron
T3 SinglePass StyleMax Professional 1 Inch Flat Iron
SkinStore
T3 SinglePass StyleMax Professional 1 Inch Flat Iron

This T3 straightening iron is an award-winner — and for good reason. With its ceramic plates and T3 Singlepass technology, users can tap into the benefits of shiny, sleek hair — all within the comforts of their own home.

$150$105
WITH CODE SLEEK
Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumising Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose
Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumising Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose
SkinStore
Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumising Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose

Treat your hair with this luxurious paste from Christophe Robin. The Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts will give your hair that boost you've been searching for.

$53$37
WITH CODE SLEEK
Grow Gorgeous Supersize Intense Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle
Grow Gorgeous Supersize Intense Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle
SkinStore
Grow Gorgeous Supersize Intense Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle

Save on Grow Gorgeous' Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner with this bundle. Gentle yet strong enough to promote healthy-looking strands.

$88$62
WITH CODE SLEEK
VIRTUE Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Rejuvenation Treatment Hair Kit
VIRTUE Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Rejuvenation Treatment Hair Kit
Skinstore
VIRTUE Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Rejuvenation Treatment Hair Kit

If your hair needs some extra love, VIRTUE's 3 piece hair kit will rejuvenate thinning hair in a natural, safe manner.

$126$101
WITH CODE SLEEK
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.5” Professional Curling Iron
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.5” Professional Curling Iron
SkinStore
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.5” Professional Curling Iron

Loved by hair stylists, you may have seen this T3 curling iron during you last salon visit. Now you can use the professional grade curling iron at home and get it at a discount. 

$169$118
WITH CODE SLEEK

