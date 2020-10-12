The SkinStore Friends and Family Sale is here and offering great deals on our favorite skincare and beauty products with multiple ways to save on items from premium beauty brands. Plus, the site just debuted their beauty advent calendar, the SkinStore Holiday Edit 2020 -- a $550 value for just $150.

At this SkinStore sale, save up to 25% off skincare brands Peter Thomas Roth, Decorté, Natura Bisse, Christophe Robin and more using the promo code FRIENDS. Also, take 25% off your next order when you choose 5 Samples for only $20, no promo code needed. Plus, get a free SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator when you spend $120 or more, while supplies last.

Discover new makeup, skin and hair care everyday essentials on the SkinStore website from brands such as NuFace, Pixi, Jurlique, Skinceuticals, Perricone MD, Elemis and more. You'll find all the must-have beauty products you need, from face moisturizer to sunscreen.

Shop the SkinStore sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

SkinStore Holiday Edit 2020 SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Holiday Edit 2020 SkinStore This exclusive holiday box includes beauty and skincare products from a bunch of our faves -- Babor, PCA Skin, Erno Laszlo and more -- at over 70% savings. Shop it now before it sells out! A $544 VALUE $150 at SkinStore

Hydrate Facial Moisturizer Obagi SkinStore Hydrate Facial Moisturizer Obagi Obagi's Hydrate Facial Moisturizer can be used on all skin types. This formula helps to combat skin dryness without clogging pores and provides hydration all day long. $51.50 at SkinStore

The Method: Polish Lancer Skincare Skinstore The Method: Polish Lancer Skincare Lancer Skincare's The Method: Polish is a gentle face cleanser to improve your skin's tone and texture. Pure minerals and crystals exfoliate your skin's surface removing the build-up of debris and combating dullness for a more youthful-looking complexion. $75 at Skinstore

Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser No7 Skinstore Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser No7 The No7 Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser is a steal at $7.99 (use promo code FRIENDS for the 25% off). $7.99 at Skinstore

ELASTIderm Eye Treatment Cream Obagi Skinstore ELASTIderm Eye Treatment Cream Obagi Obagi ELASTIderm Eye Treatment Cream works to replenish the elastin to support collagen and give skin tons of functional elasticity in just 9 weeks. $115.50 at Skinstore

Meso-Mask Filorga SkinStore Meso-Mask Filorga An anti-wrinkle lightening cream to leave you looking radiant. $59 at SkinStore

Deep Hydration Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Keranique Skinstore Deep Hydration Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Keranique Keranique's Deep Hydration Scalp Stimulating Shampoo has the ideal blend of softness, body, moisture and volume for dry and damaged hair. $20 at Skinstore

Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask Box 111Skin SkinStore Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask Box 111Skin These rose gold gel eye masks from 111Skin are a treat. $105 at SkinStore

Silk Pillowcase Slip SkinStore Silk Pillowcase Slip A stylish Slip silk pillowcase will keep your hair from becoming damaged and your skin from getting creased while you sleep. $89 at SkinStore

Hand Trio Jurlique SkinStore Hand Trio Jurlique We're all washing our hands more often lately, so this set of Jurlique hand creams is an essential. $42 at SkinStore

