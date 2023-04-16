Spring is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore sale is filled with thousands of coveted skincare, hair care, body and fragrance products. Whether you need to replenish your beauty must-haves, try something new, or shop for gifts ahead of Mother's Day, the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for 48 more hours.

Shop the SkinStore Sale

Now through Monday, April 17, you can get up to 30% off top brands with the code FRIENDS. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for spring, the sale offers discounts on premium skincare brands we know and love — including Elizabeth Arden, GRANDE Cosmetics, NuFace and more. But better yet, the SkinStore sale isn't limited to their skincare selection. SkinStore's extensive line of top-notch haircare and makeup are also discounted during this exceptional event.

Find all the must-have beauty products you need from Drew Barrymore's favorite anti-aging serum to cleansing masks and face moisturizers by celeb-loved brands. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone tomorrow.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Advanced SkinStore Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Advanced Experience a triple-powered capsule of lightweight, silky-smooth serum that focuses on enhancing skins' barrier repair function, increasing moisture within the surface of the skin and minimizing the visible signs of aging. $109 $82 WITH CODE FRIENDS Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set SkinStore NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minutes per day. $449 $359 WITH CODE FRIENDS Shop Now

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream SkinStore First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is perfect for keeping your skin soft and moisturized. With ingredients like Colloidal Oatmeal and Shea Butter, this miracle cream is perfect for remedying irritated skin (including eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis). $38 $29 WITH CODE FRIENDS Shop Now

