SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale Ends Tomorrow — Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Loved Beauty Finds

By Rebecca Rovenstine
SkinStore Anniversary Sale
Spring is prime time for a routine overhaul, and the SkinStore sale is filled with thousands of coveted skincare, hair care, body and fragrance products. Whether you need to replenish your beauty must-haves, try something new, or shop for gifts ahead of Mother's Day, the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale has a lot worth snagging — but only for 48 more hours. 

Now through Monday, April 17, you can get up to 30% off top brands with the code FRIENDS. Just in time for a much-needed beauty reset for spring, the sale offers discounts on premium skincare brands we know and love — including Elizabeth Arden, GRANDE Cosmetics, NuFace and more. But better yet, the SkinStore sale isn't limited to their skincare selection. SkinStore's extensive line of top-notch haircare and makeup are also discounted during this exceptional event.

Find all the must-have beauty products you need from Drew Barrymore's favorite anti-aging serum to cleansing masks and face moisturizers by celeb-loved brands. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale that you won't want to miss before the deals are gone tomorrow.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Advanced
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Advanced
SkinStore
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Advanced

Experience a triple-powered capsule of lightweight, silky-smooth serum that focuses on enhancing skins' barrier repair function, increasing moisture within the surface of the skin and minimizing the visible signs of aging. 

$109$82
WITH CODE FRIENDS
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
SkinStore
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus

If you're starting to notice sagging neck skin, try out StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream made specifically to target the issue for aging skin.

$95$71
WITH CODE FRIENDS
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner
SkinStore
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner

Get the Leave-In Lash Conditioner from GRANDE Cosmetics that can help promote stronger, softer and healthier-looking lashes. 

$25$19
WITH CODE FRIENDS
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
SkinStore
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing with sweet almond oil.

$53$42
WITH CODE FRIENDS
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
SkinStore
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set

The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minutes per day. 

$449$359
WITH CODE FRIENDS
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
SkinStore
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is perfect for keeping your skin soft and moisturized. With ingredients like Colloidal Oatmeal and Shea Butter, this miracle cream is perfect for remedying irritated skin (including eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis).

$38$29
WITH CODE FRIENDS
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
SkinStore
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

This brush-on mineral sunscreen from Colorscience makes re-applying your sun protection a breeze.

$69$55
WITH CODE FRIENDS
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
SkinStore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Cleansing balms, like this one from Elemis, are a more hydrating alternative to their cream-formula counterparts. 

$110$86
WITH CODE FRIENDS

