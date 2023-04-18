Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan is engaged!

The funnyman, who popped the question last month during a Wilco concert in Chicago, sat down for an interview with People, where he and his now-fiancée, Maria Libri, opened up about the proposal and their relationship.

"Maria and I fully accept each other for who we are," Kattan, 52, told the outlet. "It's not just the things we have in common, we also embrace our quirks and differences — and we don't love each other in spite of them, we love each other because of them."

He continued, "When I got to see her and spend time together a few months after we first met, and I realized our creative brains were also totally in sync (after the first sketch we did together), that's when I knew I was in trouble! Thankfully for me she felt the same way."

The pair met over a year and a half ago, after Libri interviewed Kattan in Springfield, Illinois, where he was on tour for a comedy show.

"It's funny how life works sometimes and gives you gifts when you're not looking for them," the journalist turned screenwriter and actor said. "When we met, we were immediately comfortable with one another. Call it weird, mystical or magical, it's like we'd known each other in a past life. After spending that first day together (though I didn't know how), I just somehow knew that my life would never be the same after meeting Chris."

Kattan shared a look at the March proposal on Instagram, which saw the comedian get a little help from the band, who not only gave a shout-out to the couple, but dedicated one of their hits to them as well.

"Here’s a video that someone sent me of when I proposed to Maria during the Wilco concert in Chicago. Thank you Wilco for actually taking a moment for us before before playing ‘I’m the Man Who Loves You’ for our engagement," Kattan captioned the clip. "I’ve been planning this out for weeks with Jeff and the band and it worked out beautifully. @wilco #Wilco @jefftweedy @marialibriofficial #engagement #Chicago."

"I love you, my future husband❤️," Libri wrote in the comments.

Kattan also got some love from his SNL family, with Kenan Thompson writing, "Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" and Cheri Oteri commenting, "Congratulations Chris and Maria‼️❤️❤️"

Horatio Sanz also commented, adding, "Yay. Perfect 👏👏👏👏👏."

Kattan and Libri went Instagram official back in February 2022, with the comedian sharing a photo of the pair smiling together.

'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 Months of Dating



