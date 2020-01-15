Snoop Dogg and Dan + Shay to Perform at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Snoop Dogg is one of the many performers getting sports fans ready for Super Bowl LIV!

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper and country music duo Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform at the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The three-night waterfront event kicks off Thursday, Jan 30, and is packed with performers.

On the first night for the EA Sports Bowl portion of the festival, concertgoers will see some of hip-hop's biggest names perform, including Meek Mill, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and headliner DJ Khaled and friends.

Guns N' Roses will be headlining the festival on Friday, Jan. 31, in addition to a special performance by Snoop Dogg. The following day, last year's Super Bowl halftime performers, Maroon 5, will headline, and Dan + Shay will also take the stage.

For fans who can't make it down to Miami, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest TV show will feature highlights from the event and will air on Fox at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1.

For tickets and more info on the event, check out SuperBowlMusicFest.com

