Sofia Richie is going all out to celebrate her baby daughter, Eloise, in a big way.

The 25-year-old model and new mom threw a massive, lavish birthday bash to celebrate the birth of her first child with her husband, Elliot Grainge.

Sofia took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a slew of snapshots from the luxurious affair, which was held at an outdoor venue on a grassy lawn -- the centerpiece of which was a huge dining table set up for dozens of people under white umbrellas.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their baby girl's birth with a lavish backyard party on June 8. - Sofia Richie/Instagram

The celebration dinner for baby Eloise -- whom the happy couple welcomed last month -- included a special catered menu, Dior dining ware, stunning individual floral arrangements and custom cocktails.

Sofia Richie celebrated her baby girl Eloise with a beautiful party on June 8, complete with custom catering and decorations. - Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie's outdoor party for her baby girl Eloise included stunning floral arrangements and designer decor. - Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie's outdoor party for her baby girl Eloise included stunning custom cocktail menus as well. - Sofia Richie/Instagram

Apart from sweets stations -- which included crepes and other delightful delicacies -- there was also an opportunity for guests to pen a letter to Eloise that she would be given to open on her 18th birthday, as a sort of time capsule memento.

Guests to pen a letter to Eloise that she would be given to open on her 18th birthday. - Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia announced last month that she and Grainge -- whom she wed in April 2023 -- welcomed their adorable baby girl on May 20.

Sofia posted the news by sharing a photo of her daughter, alongside which she shared her name, writing, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍."

The black-and-white photo shows the newborn's tiny feet being cradled in her parents' hands.

Before the happy parents welcomed their baby girl, Sofia's father, Lionel Richie, spoke with ET on May 13 about how his then-future granddaughter already has some real personality.

Addressing a photo Sofia had posted on Mother's Day about how she was already nine months pregnant and the baby had not yet arrived, Lionel joked with ET that the decision was intentional on the infant's part.

"Listen, the baby is a diva," he quipped. "You can't come from Sofia and not have some form of defiance."

Lionel also joked that his youngest daughter would be in for a rude awakening once her baby girl arrives.

"She is going to be in shock because it comes out this small, but it changes your life completely," Lionel joked. "And I can't wait to sit there and laugh at her when she can't hand the baby back. Elliot and Sofia are going to have a reality [check]."

Jokes aside, Lionel is excited to be a grandpa again, gushing, "Of course, let me tell you something, we're all loving it. I'm over the moon and trying to stay calm. I'm just so excited. For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime."

RELATED CONTENT: